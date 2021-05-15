 
 

Farrah Abraham Hopes Chrissy Teigen Gets 'Mental Help' After 'Highly Disturbing' Remark Resurfaced

Farrah Abraham Hopes Chrissy Teigen Gets 'Mental Help' After 'Highly Disturbing' Remark Resurfaced
WENN/Adriana M. Barraza
Celebrity

The 'Teen Mom' star declares that she wouldn't accept any apology since she believes the 'Lip Sync Battle' co-host is 'dysfunctional, toxic, and should not have TV shows influencing hate in society.'

  • May 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Farrah Abraham has something to say about Chrissy Teigen's past tweet targeting her. Admitting that she found the "Lip Sync Battle" co-host "highly disturbing," the former "Teen Mom" star expressed her hope that the "Chrissy's Court" star would get "mental help."

In an interview with Fox News on Friday, May 14, the 29-year-old TV personality revealed that she's more than frustrated. "Right now, she's just highly disturbing to me," she admitted, before explaining how she took the model's negativity in the past.

"When I initially saw Chrissy Teigen make these comments I could tell she was a desperate music video groupie and model," the former "16 and Pregnant" star recalled. She went on to say, "[At the time] I just thought it was only with me and I ignored her because I don't behave like that. Now I see it's tons and tons of people. It really bothers me right now."

Farrah further pointed out that Chrissy "does not need to target young women or other people." The reality star added, "I hope she gets mental help and therapy. I would definitely take out the alcohol. No woman should be treating other women like that."

  See also...

Chrissy's old tweet attacking Farrah was reshared by Candace Owens in an Instagram post on Thursday, May 13. In the tweet, the wife of John Legend wrote, "Farrah Abraham now thinks she is pregnant from her sex tape. In other news you're a w**re and everyone hates you whoops not other news sorry."

Candace Owens via Instagram

Candace Owens shared Chrissy Teigen's old tweets in an Instagram post.

Elsewhere in the interview, Farrah claimed that Chrissy has never reached out to her for an apology. The former "Couples Therapy" star, however, declared that she would not accept an apology from Chrissy or "Wendy Williams and Dr. Phil." She explained, "They all are dysfunctional, toxic and should not have TV shows influencing hate in society."

Farrah also revealed that while she has been friends with Courtney Stodden for years, she didn't realize Chrissy bullied the former teen bride too. Four days earlier, the ex-wife of Doug Hutchison revealed that they received cruel comments from the model. In a profile piece published by The Daily Beast, they opened up, "She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die.' "

After Chrissy made a public apology to them, Courtney claimed to "accept her apology and forgive her." However, they added, "But, the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter." The busty blonde's mom, on the other hand, wants the cookbook author to make a direct apology to her daughter.

You can share this post!

Floyd Mayweather Launches $120 Million Lawsuit Over Failure to Set Logan Paul Fight in Dubai

NBA YoungBoy Laments Not Being Able to Be There When GF Jazlyn Will Give Birth to Their Daughter
Related Posts
Farrah Abraham Reacts to Backlash for Hitting Daughter With Vibrator: 'I'm Doing Pretty Great'

Farrah Abraham Reacts to Backlash for Hitting Daughter With Vibrator: 'I'm Doing Pretty Great'

Farrah Abraham Claps Back at Animal Abuse Allegations for Dying Her Dogs Blue and Purple

Farrah Abraham Claps Back at Animal Abuse Allegations for Dying Her Dogs Blue and Purple

'Teen Mom' Alum Farrah Abraham Denies Rumors About CPS Visit

'Teen Mom' Alum Farrah Abraham Denies Rumors About CPS Visit

Farrah Abraham Claims She's Sex-Shamed After Criticized for Filming Racy Video in Front of Daughter

Farrah Abraham Claims She's Sex-Shamed After Criticized for Filming Racy Video in Front of Daughter

Most Read
Seth Rogen Recalls Being 'Hit So Hard' by Beyonce's Security Before Presenting Grammy Award
Celebrity

Seth Rogen Recalls Being 'Hit So Hard' by Beyonce's Security Before Presenting Grammy Award

Sara Gilbert Files Settlement to Wrap Up Divorce With Linda Perry

Sara Gilbert Files Settlement to Wrap Up Divorce With Linda Perry

Prince Harry Slams His Dad Charles for Making Him Through 'Cycle' of 'Pain and Suffering'

Prince Harry Slams His Dad Charles for Making Him Through 'Cycle' of 'Pain and Suffering'

Rapper Mally Mall Gets Maximum Jail Sentence for Running Prostitution Ring

Rapper Mally Mall Gets Maximum Jail Sentence for Running Prostitution Ring

Candace Owens Slams Chrissy Teigen Following Courtney Stodden Scandal

Candace Owens Slams Chrissy Teigen Following Courtney Stodden Scandal

Mally Mall Claims He's Blackmailed by Crooked FBI Agent Into Pleading Guilty in Prostitution Case

Mally Mall Claims He's Blackmailed by Crooked FBI Agent Into Pleading Guilty in Prostitution Case

Yaya Mayweather Gifted With Birkin Bag by Dad Floyd in Honor of Mother's Day

Yaya Mayweather Gifted With Birkin Bag by Dad Floyd in Honor of Mother's Day

Soulja Boy Deletes Tweets Dissing Ex Nia Riley in Response to Her Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Soulja Boy Deletes Tweets Dissing Ex Nia Riley in Response to Her Sexual Battery Lawsuit

HAIM Star Doesn't Mind Her Nip Slip at Brit Awards After Photo Leaks

HAIM Star Doesn't Mind Her Nip Slip at Brit Awards After Photo Leaks

Adrienne Bailon Defends Porsha Williams Following Her Engagement to Falynn Guobadia's Ex

Adrienne Bailon Defends Porsha Williams Following Her Engagement to Falynn Guobadia's Ex

50 Cent Trolls Kanye West Over Yeezy Sandals

50 Cent Trolls Kanye West Over Yeezy Sandals

Tommie Lee Blasts Rah Ali for Reposting Her Daughter's Shady Mother's Day Post

Tommie Lee Blasts Rah Ali for Reposting Her Daughter's Shady Mother's Day Post

Carrie Ann Inaba Confused Yet Hopeful After Split from Fabien Viteri

Carrie Ann Inaba Confused Yet Hopeful After Split from Fabien Viteri