Farrah Abraham Hopes Chrissy Teigen Gets 'Mental Help' After 'Highly Disturbing' Remark Resurfaced

The 'Teen Mom' star declares that she wouldn't accept any apology since she believes the 'Lip Sync Battle' co-host is 'dysfunctional, toxic, and should not have TV shows influencing hate in society.'

May 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Farrah Abraham has something to say about Chrissy Teigen's past tweet targeting her. Admitting that she found the "Lip Sync Battle" co-host "highly disturbing," the former "Teen Mom" star expressed her hope that the "Chrissy's Court" star would get "mental help."

In an interview with Fox News on Friday, May 14, the 29-year-old TV personality revealed that she's more than frustrated. "Right now, she's just highly disturbing to me," she admitted, before explaining how she took the model's negativity in the past.

"When I initially saw Chrissy Teigen make these comments I could tell she was a desperate music video groupie and model," the former "16 and Pregnant" star recalled. She went on to say, "[At the time] I just thought it was only with me and I ignored her because I don't behave like that. Now I see it's tons and tons of people. It really bothers me right now."

Farrah further pointed out that Chrissy "does not need to target young women or other people." The reality star added, "I hope she gets mental help and therapy. I would definitely take out the alcohol. No woman should be treating other women like that."

Chrissy's old tweet attacking Farrah was reshared by Candace Owens in an Instagram post on Thursday, May 13. In the tweet, the wife of John Legend wrote, "Farrah Abraham now thinks she is pregnant from her sex tape. In other news you're a w**re and everyone hates you whoops not other news sorry."

Candace Owens shared Chrissy Teigen's old tweets in an Instagram post.

Elsewhere in the interview, Farrah claimed that Chrissy has never reached out to her for an apology. The former "Couples Therapy" star, however, declared that she would not accept an apology from Chrissy or "Wendy Williams and Dr. Phil." She explained, "They all are dysfunctional, toxic and should not have TV shows influencing hate in society."

Farrah also revealed that while she has been friends with Courtney Stodden for years, she didn't realize Chrissy bullied the former teen bride too. Four days earlier, the ex-wife of Doug Hutchison revealed that they received cruel comments from the model. In a profile piece published by The Daily Beast, they opened up, "She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die.' "

After Chrissy made a public apology to them, Courtney claimed to "accept her apology and forgive her." However, they added, "But, the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter." The busty blonde's mom, on the other hand, wants the cookbook author to make a direct apology to her daughter.