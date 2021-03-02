G-Eazy and Josie Canseco 'Just Having Fun' Despite Cozying Up at a Party

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

The 'No Limit' rapper and the former Playboy Playmate of the Month spark dating rumors after they got flirty and 'were inseparable all night' at a party in Hollywood Hills.

AceShowbiz - G-Eazy and Josie Canseco's relationship status has been clarified following their cozy night out. The musician and the model sparked dating rumors after they were spotted getting flirty at a recent party in Hollywood Hills, but they reportedly are not exclusive just yet.

A source close to G-Eazy tells E! News that the rapper and the former Playboy Playmate of the Month have not put a label on their relationship. Noting that it wasn't the first time G-Eazy and Josie hung out together, the source says the twosome have been friends for a while and have partied together in the past.

"There is definitely some flirtation going on there but they are just having fun," the insider adds though. "G-Eazy is just living his life trying to having fun after his recent breakup with Ashley. He really liked Ashley and is trying to move on."

Echoing the source's claims, a rep for Josie additionally says that the star is "newly single." The rep tells Us Weekly, "Josie was out celebrating her Maxim Mexico covers, she's newly single and they were just hanging out. They've known each other for a few years and they are just friends."

During the Saturday, February 27 party in Hollywood Hills, G-Eazy and Josie were cozying up to each other. The 24-year-old beauty was seen wrapping her leg over the rapper as they snuggled on a couch. They also were spotted whispering into each other's ears and went off alone several times.

"They very much looked like a couple," an eyewitness says of the pair. "They were comfortable together and it didn't look like a first meeting at all. They were inseparable all night and in their own world completely focused on each other."

G-Eazy was previously in a relationship with actress Ashley Benson, but they broke up in February after dating since May 2020. As for Josie, she previously dated Brody Jenner and was most recently linked to Logan Paul.