 
 

Kourtney Kardashian Admits to Crying Over Sister Kim's Insult

Kourtney Kardashian Admits to Crying Over Sister Kim's Insult
Instagram
Celebrity

When making an appearance in Kylie Jenner's YouTube video, the Poosh founder admits she took it personally when the SKIMS founder called her 'the least interesting to look at.'

  • Mar 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian has gotten candid about how she really felt over Kim Kardashian's past insult. Recalling the time when the SKIMS founder called her "the least interesting to look at," the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star confessed that she burst into tears upon hearing the remark.

The Poosh founder shared her side of the story when making an appearance in Kylie Jenner's YouTube video. After Kylie brought up her two eldest sisters' viral fight that took place in 2018, the 41-year-old said, "Oh my god, I was literally crying, do you remember? At the time I took it really personally, and I was like, 'Why would someone in my family say something like that?' "

Though Kim's statement initially left her hurt, Kourtney claimed that she could eventually see the funny side of their argument. "Then obviously I could laugh at it and like it's like a funny thing," she stated.

The girlfriend of Travis Barker then called Kim to make sure what she intended to say to her. She asked, "I think you were gonna say 'the least exciting,' and then you added the 'to look at'? " Responding to her question, the mother of four replied "I don't remember... That was such a low blow."

  See also...

Kourtney and Kim's fight was aired in the season 15 episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians". They got into the argument when discussing the family's annual Christmas card photo shoot. The former refused to rearrange her schedule to accommodate Kim's photoshoot because she wanted to spend time with her kids.

"Maybe if you had a business that you were passionate about then you'd know what it takes to run a business, but you don't," the estranged wife of Kanye West shouted at her older sister. "You're so f**king annoying."

"I need Kourtney to not be so f**king annoying with a stick up her a** acting like she runs this s**t, because she doesn't," Kim told sister Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner. "She's the least exciting to look at."

Kim, however, was quick to offer clarification about her hurtful remarks. "We got into a fight. I said, 'You're the least exciting to look at,' " she told Kourtney. "What I meant is, you're the most boring."

You can share this post!

Coi Leray Says She's 'Embarrassed' to Be Benzino's Daughter
Related Posts
Kourtney Kardashian Gives This Suggestion to Scott Disick When He Says He's Ready to Marry Her

Kourtney Kardashian Gives This Suggestion to Scott Disick When He Says He's Ready to Marry Her

Kourtney Kardashian Appears to Hit Back at Travis Barker's Ex for Shading Her Online

Kourtney Kardashian Appears to Hit Back at Travis Barker's Ex for Shading Her Online

Kourtney Kardashian Confirms Travis Barker Romance With Sweet Instagram Post

Kourtney Kardashian Confirms Travis Barker Romance With Sweet Instagram Post

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Tease Valentine's Day Celebration With Same Fireplace Post

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Tease Valentine's Day Celebration With Same Fireplace Post

Most Read
Wendy Williams Accuses Safaree Samuels of Using Daughter for Clout
Celebrity

Wendy Williams Accuses Safaree Samuels of Using Daughter for Clout

Zendaya Felt Lost as She Struggled to Find Right Role After Disney

Zendaya Felt Lost as She Struggled to Find Right Role After Disney

Tyrese Gibson Details 'Crazy' DMs Following Split: I Got Invited to 'Vegan Sex Party'

Tyrese Gibson Details 'Crazy' DMs Following Split: I Got Invited to 'Vegan Sex Party'

Sarah Hyland Is Red Hot on Red Carpet, Elle Fanning Rocks Slinky Dress for 2021 Golden Globes

Sarah Hyland Is Red Hot on Red Carpet, Elle Fanning Rocks Slinky Dress for 2021 Golden Globes

Brooke Shields Keeps Positive Outlook Amid Slow Recovery After Freak Accident

Brooke Shields Keeps Positive Outlook Amid Slow Recovery After Freak Accident

DaniLeigh Changes Her Ethnicity Claims After Saying She's 39% West African

DaniLeigh Changes Her Ethnicity Claims After Saying She's 39% West African

Kelly Rowland Left Stunned by Eldest Son's Choice of Name for His Baby Brother

Kelly Rowland Left Stunned by Eldest Son's Choice of Name for His Baby Brother

10 Celebrity Engagements in Early 2021

10 Celebrity Engagements in Early 2021

Petty Ex? Kanye West Allegedly Trying to Sell Kim Kardashian's Jewelry He Gifted Her

Petty Ex? Kanye West Allegedly Trying to Sell Kim Kardashian's Jewelry He Gifted Her

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Hoping for Baby Soon

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Hoping for Baby Soon

Lee Ryan of Boyband Blue Rumored to Be Expecting Baby With Girlfriend

Lee Ryan of Boyband Blue Rumored to Be Expecting Baby With Girlfriend

Kelly Clarkson Rules Out Marriage After Brandon Blackstock Split

Kelly Clarkson Rules Out Marriage After Brandon Blackstock Split

Eve Hewson Likens Father Bono to Kardashian Matriarch Kris Jenner

Eve Hewson Likens Father Bono to Kardashian Matriarch Kris Jenner