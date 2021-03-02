Kourtney Kardashian Admits to Crying Over Sister Kim's Insult

Instagram Celebrity

When making an appearance in Kylie Jenner's YouTube video, the Poosh founder admits she took it personally when the SKIMS founder called her 'the least interesting to look at.'

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian has gotten candid about how she really felt over Kim Kardashian's past insult. Recalling the time when the SKIMS founder called her "the least interesting to look at," the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star confessed that she burst into tears upon hearing the remark.

The Poosh founder shared her side of the story when making an appearance in Kylie Jenner's YouTube video. After Kylie brought up her two eldest sisters' viral fight that took place in 2018, the 41-year-old said, "Oh my god, I was literally crying, do you remember? At the time I took it really personally, and I was like, 'Why would someone in my family say something like that?' "

Though Kim's statement initially left her hurt, Kourtney claimed that she could eventually see the funny side of their argument. "Then obviously I could laugh at it and like it's like a funny thing," she stated.

The girlfriend of Travis Barker then called Kim to make sure what she intended to say to her. She asked, "I think you were gonna say 'the least exciting,' and then you added the 'to look at'? " Responding to her question, the mother of four replied "I don't remember... That was such a low blow."

Kourtney and Kim's fight was aired in the season 15 episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians". They got into the argument when discussing the family's annual Christmas card photo shoot. The former refused to rearrange her schedule to accommodate Kim's photoshoot because she wanted to spend time with her kids.

"Maybe if you had a business that you were passionate about then you'd know what it takes to run a business, but you don't," the estranged wife of Kanye West shouted at her older sister. "You're so f**king annoying."

"I need Kourtney to not be so f**king annoying with a stick up her a** acting like she runs this s**t, because she doesn't," Kim told sister Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner. "She's the least exciting to look at."

Kim, however, was quick to offer clarification about her hurtful remarks. "We got into a fight. I said, 'You're the least exciting to look at,' " she told Kourtney. "What I meant is, you're the most boring."