Ellen Pompeo Asks Her White Peers to 'Pull Up' and Resolve Lack of Black Voters at Golden Globes

The 'Grey's Anatomy' actress 'kindly' pleads with her white peers in Hollywood to 'pull up, show up,' and help solve the diversity issues in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Mar 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Ellen Pompeo has issued a call to action to members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and "White Hollywood" to help bring diversity to the body behind the Golden Globes.

HFPA officials have come under fire for the lack of diversity within the group which nominates and selects the winners of the annual awards show, after a Los Angeles Times investigation revealed that while some of the 87 members of the organisation are people of colour, there are no black journalists among its ranks.

On Saturday (27Feb21), the eve of the 2021 ceremony, "Grey's Anatomy" star Pompeo - whose husband, music producer Chris Ivery, is black - took to Instagram to publish an open letter to her fellow "white" colleagues and HFPA members, insisting they need to take action into their own hands to ensure people of all backgrounds are more accurately represented within the media group.

Calling the membership equity issue "unacceptable," Pompeo wrote, "This is a very solvable problem. This is Hollywood, we are master problem solvers. There is a solution here and I have faith that we can find it."

"What we can not do... is leave this problem up to the black community and all our communities of color to fix. This is not their problem, it's ours."

She continued, "I would kindly ask, all my white colleagues in this industry, an industry that we love and has granted us enormous privilege.... to pull up, show up and get this issue resolved. Let's show our black colleagues that we care and are willing to do the work to right the wrongs we have created. Now is not a time to be silent. We have a real action item here let's get it done (sic)."

Pompeo is the latest celebrity to react to the HFPA controversy, following other remarks from stars like Ava DuVernay and Regina King while Kerry Washington, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Schumer, Sterling K. Brown, and Dakota Johnson are just some of the outspoken actors who have all made their feelings clear by sharing a new Time's Up post using the hashtag "#TimesUpGlobes."

Following the news of the Times' investigation, HFPA bosses insisted the lack of membership diversity is something they're "committed to addressing" although they provided no indication as to how they would tackle the problem.

The issue is likely to be centre stage during Sunday night's awards show after organisers added director DuVernay among the new list of guest presenters.

Also added to the event, co-hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, include Gal Gadot, Colin Farrell, Ben Stiller, Sarah Paulson, Tracy Morgan, Amanda Seyfried, and Justin Theroux, who will join previously announced presenters such as Laura Dern, Michael Douglas, Kate Hudson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Salma Hayek, Rosie Perez, Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Angela Bassett, and Sterling K. Brown.