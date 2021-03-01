Artist of the Week: Lil Tjay

Instagram Music

The 'Calling My Phone' hitmaker has dominated Valentine's Day with his new moody breakup anthem and scored his first ever top 3 single on Billboard Hot 100.

AceShowbiz - Following his top 20 single with the late Pop Smoke last year, Lil Tjay scored another massive hit with his new single. Titled "Calling My Phone", the single quickly blew up on social media as it became a new favorite on Valentine's Day and soon climbed up the charts.

The New York-born and -raised star rapped about trying to shake off a persistent ex who kept calling him while he's ready to move on with his life. He also made a reference to "Mood Swings", his hit collaboration with Smoke, through the lyrics, "Get a mood swing, I'll be gone by tomorrow."

With over 7.2 million spins, the 6BLACK-assisted breakup anthem with relatable story became the most-streamed track and highest debut as it bowed at the second place in the U.K. Singles chart and entered the ARIA Singles chart in Australia at the third position.

In the U.S, it garnered more than 34 million streams, 1.4 million in radio reach, and 3,000 units sold following a huge buzz on TikTok. It debuted at summit on the Streaming Songs as well as both the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts.

On top of that, the moody song containing a sample of NBA YoungBoy's "How I Been" jumped at No. 3 on Hot 100 in its first week. It gave both 19-year-old Tjay and 28-year-old 6BLACK their highest-charting single and their first single to hit the Top 10 on the chart.

The single is expected to be featured in Lil Tjay's upcoming sophomore album, a follow-up to 2019's "True 2 Myself". He said back in October 2020 before dropping the song, "I'm extremely excited about this project hopefully it helps ya to get to know me a lil better, I decided to open up about a lot."