 
 

Artist of the Week: Lil Tjay

Artist of the Week: Lil Tjay
Instagram
Music

The 'Calling My Phone' hitmaker has dominated Valentine's Day with his new moody breakup anthem and scored his first ever top 3 single on Billboard Hot 100.

  • Mar 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Following his top 20 single with the late Pop Smoke last year, Lil Tjay scored another massive hit with his new single. Titled "Calling My Phone", the single quickly blew up on social media as it became a new favorite on Valentine's Day and soon climbed up the charts.

The New York-born and -raised star rapped about trying to shake off a persistent ex who kept calling him while he's ready to move on with his life. He also made a reference to "Mood Swings", his hit collaboration with Smoke, through the lyrics, "Get a mood swing, I'll be gone by tomorrow."

With over 7.2 million spins, the 6BLACK-assisted breakup anthem with relatable story became the most-streamed track and highest debut as it bowed at the second place in the U.K. Singles chart and entered the ARIA Singles chart in Australia at the third position.

  See also...

In the U.S, it garnered more than 34 million streams, 1.4 million in radio reach, and 3,000 units sold following a huge buzz on TikTok. It debuted at summit on the Streaming Songs as well as both the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts.

On top of that, the moody song containing a sample of NBA YoungBoy's "How I Been" jumped at No. 3 on Hot 100 in its first week. It gave both 19-year-old Tjay and 28-year-old 6BLACK their highest-charting single and their first single to hit the Top 10 on the chart.

The single is expected to be featured in Lil Tjay's upcoming sophomore album, a follow-up to 2019's "True 2 Myself". He said back in October 2020 before dropping the song, "I'm extremely excited about this project hopefully it helps ya to get to know me a lil better, I decided to open up about a lot."

You can share this post!

Kash Doll and Kevin Durant Feuding Over Initial 'KD'

Ellen Pompeo Asks Her White Peers to 'Pull Up' and Resolve Lack of Black Voters at Golden Globes
Related Posts
Lil Tjay Gets Arrested for Gun and Drug Charges, Lil Reese Rejoices for Getting Lost Money Back

Lil Tjay Gets Arrested for Gun and Drug Charges, Lil Reese Rejoices for Getting Lost Money Back

Most Read
Blake Shelton Wants Maroon 5 to Perform at His Wedding Because Adam Levine 'Owes' Him
Music

Blake Shelton Wants Maroon 5 to Perform at His Wedding Because Adam Levine 'Owes' Him

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Announce Super Band Silk Sonic and First Album

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Announce Super Band Silk Sonic and First Album

Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton Top Nominations at 2021 ACM Awards

Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton Top Nominations at 2021 ACM Awards

Kelly Clarkson Pens 60 Songs as She Deals With Heartache After Brandon Blackstock Split

Kelly Clarkson Pens 60 Songs as She Deals With Heartache After Brandon Blackstock Split

Charlie Puth Set to Perform at First-Ever Interactive Livestream

Charlie Puth Set to Perform at First-Ever Interactive Livestream

Eddie Murphy Calls Himself 'Too Old' to Return to Music Scene

Eddie Murphy Calls Himself 'Too Old' to Return to Music Scene

Justin Bieber Announces New Album 'Justice' Is Due in March

Justin Bieber Announces New Album 'Justice' Is Due in March

Taylor Swift Officially Calls Off Lover Fest After Delay Due to Pandemic

Taylor Swift Officially Calls Off Lover Fest After Delay Due to Pandemic

Rita Ora: Lockdown Allowed Me to Figure Out Direction for My New Music

Rita Ora: Lockdown Allowed Me to Figure Out Direction for My New Music

The Who Get Candid About Reasons Behind Their Reluctance in Making Another Album

The Who Get Candid About Reasons Behind Their Reluctance in Making Another Album

Artist of the Week: Lil Tjay

Artist of the Week: Lil Tjay

Morgan Wallen's 'Dangerous' Continues to Break Record as It Spends 7 Weeks at Billboard 200

Morgan Wallen's 'Dangerous' Continues to Break Record as It Spends 7 Weeks at Billboard 200