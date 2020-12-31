 
 

Selena Gomez Blasts Facebook for Failing to Stop the Spread of 'Lies' About Covid-19

The former Disney actress says in a heated message on her Twitter page, 'Facebook is going to be responsible for thousands of deaths if they don't take action now.'

  • Dec 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez has slammed Facebook for not taking action against "lies" being spread about Covid-19 and the vaccine on their site.

The "Rare" star took to her Twitter page on Tuesday (29Dec20) to share a video from BBC News, in which Imi Ahmed - CEO for the Center for Countering Digital Hate - told the outlet that while social media companies such as Facebook have claimed to be doing everything to stop the spread of misinformation "in reality, they're doing absolutely nothing."

Alongside the video, Selena shared her own message, in which she wrote, "Scientific disinformation has and will cost lives. @Facebook said they don't allow lies about COVID and vaccines to be spread on their platforms."

"So how come all of this is still happening? Facebook is going to be responsible for thousands of deaths if they don't take action now!"

It's not the first time Selena has taken aim at Facebook. She recently blasted the social media site for not quickly removing a "neo-Nazi network" from the site, writing, "There's still accounts there even though you have been notified!!"

Selena Gomez is not the only celebrity speaking out against Facebook. The likes Will Ferrell, Cher, Jim Carrey, and Rosie O'Donnell all blasted Mark Zuckerberg and his company in the past.

Earlier this year, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Naomi Campbell, Katy Perry and fiance Orlando Bloom, as well Sacha Baron Cohen and wife Isla Fisher even froze their Instagram and Facebook accounts as they criticized the social media giant for failing to stop the spread of "hate, propaganda and misinformation."

