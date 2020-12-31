 
 

Alison Brie Recalls Accidentally Peeing in Her Underwear on 'Mad Men' Set

Alison Brie Recalls Accidentally Peeing in Her Underwear on 'Mad Men' Set
WENN
TV

The 'GLOW' actress recounts an embarrassing incident at work, remembering how she struggled to pee while wearing a girdle when she was filming the AMC drama series.

  • Dec 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Alison Brie was left red-faced when she suffered a "peeing incident" while wearing a girdle on the set of "Mad Men".

The actress, who starred as Trudy Vogel on the much-loved show, told Justin Long on his "Life Is Short" podcast that the embarrassing moment happened while she was wearing the restrictive undergarment - which she described as like "biker shorts that go all the way up to your ribs (that also have a) small hole in them."

"I didn't know for the first season that you weren't supposed to wear underwear under them because they are underwear," she sighed, before recalling one time when she'd rushed to the toilet before shooting a scene "and tried to pull the hole open, but I didn't pull my underwear to the side so I'm peeing and not hearing it hit the bowl and then I just feel warmth."

"It was full pee," she laughed. But when Justin asked how she moved on from the incident, Alison replied, "I went straight to set and just dabbed it with a bunch of toilet paper. Because they're waiting on me … I don't want to lose my job."

  See also...

"Mad Men" also starred Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, January Jones, and Christina Hendricks. Set in the cutthroat world of advertising, the show premiered in 2007 and lasted for seven seasons before coming to an end in 2015. It won multiple Emmy and Golden Globe awards.

Earlier this year, Elisabeth Moss teased that the cast may have had discussions about a potential reunion.

When asked if the cast had considered reuniting via Zoom as other TV shows had done during quarantine, Moss answered, "Maybe we have! (Laughs) I don't know. Maybe we have had some discussions about this."

"I don't think I am in a position to officially share anything. But, yes, we are aware that people are doing reunions and we've never done one, which is so crazy. We really all haven't been together in five years. So I'll just leave you with that."

You can share this post!

Selena Gomez Blasts Facebook for Failing to Stop the Spread of 'Lies' About Covid-19

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies of Covid-19
Related Posts
AMC Insists to Keep 'Mad Men' Blackface Episode to Maintain 'Historical Authenticity'

AMC Insists to Keep 'Mad Men' Blackface Episode to Maintain 'Historical Authenticity'

Elisabeth Moss Teases Possible 'Mad Men' Reunion

Elisabeth Moss Teases Possible 'Mad Men' Reunion

Most Read
'RHOP': Andy Cohen Dragged for Being Biased Toward Candiace Dillard Amid Monique Samuels Feud
TV

'RHOP': Andy Cohen Dragged for Being Biased Toward Candiace Dillard Amid Monique Samuels Feud

Dustin Hoffman, Paul McCartney and Elton John Celebrate Retiring Billy Connolly During TV Special

Dustin Hoffman, Paul McCartney and Elton John Celebrate Retiring Billy Connolly During TV Special

Monique Samuels Announces 'RHOP Exit: 'I'm Over It'

Monique Samuels Announces 'RHOP Exit: 'I'm Over It'

Mel B Says 'Coronation Street' Shocking Christmas Day Plot Is Inspired by Her Own Marriage

Mel B Says 'Coronation Street' Shocking Christmas Day Plot Is Inspired by Her Own Marriage

Mariah Carey to Get Another Apple TV Plus' Christmas Special in 2021

Mariah Carey to Get Another Apple TV Plus' Christmas Special in 2021

'The Masked Dancer' Premiere Recap: Find Out the First Celebrity to Get Unmasked!

'The Masked Dancer' Premiere Recap: Find Out the First Celebrity to Get Unmasked!

Report: Chris Harrison Is Not Exiting 'Bachelor' Franchise Despite Moving to Texas

Report: Chris Harrison Is Not Exiting 'Bachelor' Franchise Despite Moving to Texas

Carole Baskin in Talks to Front Own TV Series and Write Memoirs

Carole Baskin in Talks to Front Own TV Series and Write Memoirs

'RHOC': Tamra Judge Hints at Possible Cameo in Season 15 Reunion

'RHOC': Tamra Judge Hints at Possible Cameo in Season 15 Reunion

Billy Porter Admits 'Pose' Team Still Tries to Figure Out Filming Drag Ball Scenes Amid COVID-19

Billy Porter Admits 'Pose' Team Still Tries to Figure Out Filming Drag Ball Scenes Amid COVID-19

Netflix Sued for Allegedly Stealing Idea for 'Outer Banks'

Netflix Sued for Allegedly Stealing Idea for 'Outer Banks'

'Superman and Lois' First Trailer Glimpses Clark Kent's Struggle as a Dad

'Superman and Lois' First Trailer Glimpses Clark Kent's Struggle as a Dad

Adam Levine on Returning to 'The Voice': 'No Thank You'

Adam Levine on Returning to 'The Voice': 'No Thank You'