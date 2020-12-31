 
 

Connie Nielsen Demands 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Include Her Stunt Cut by Joss Whedon

Connie Nielsen Demands 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Include Her Stunt Cut by Joss Whedon
Warner Bros. Pictures
Movie

The actress, who plays Amazon queen Hippolyta in the DC Extended Universe, only agreed to the 'Justice League' reshoots after director Zack Snyder said yes to her demand.

  • Dec 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Connie Nielsen only agreed to be part of Zack Snyder's "Justice League" reshoots if he agreed to include a stunt she filmed which was cut from director Joss Whedon's movie.

Like many of the stars who shot scenes for "Justice League", the actress was far from happy with the blockbuster, which was completed by Whedon after Snyder was forced to step down.

But when Zack agreed to fan requests to rework his vision of the superhero movie, Connie was one of the first people he called.

  See also...

The actress, who plays Hippolyta in the "Wonder Woman" films, reveals fans will see more of her and her fellow Amazons in the new project than they did in the original 2017 theatrical release of "Justice League".

"Zack called me to ask if I would be OK with a reissue of the film with changes," Nielsen tells The Hollywood Reporter, "and I asked him, 'Well, will you bring back the Amazon chapter the way you had written it and had filmed it?' And he said, 'Absolutely.' And then I said, 'And Zack, will you also bring back my quite incredible stunt, running up the walls?' And he said, 'You got it.' So I said, 'Yeah, definitely. You've got my blessing. Absolutely.' "

Connie admits she was shocked to see little of what she filmed in the original "Justice League", "What was really sad was how much stuff we filmed that wasn't in the film. I think that's part of what made Justice League less cohesive as a viewing experience. The intent was not the same during the editing as it was during shooting."

Snyder's Directors Cut will arrive in four parts on HBO Max in 2021.

You can share this post!

'The Apprentice' Host Alan Sugar Lost Sister to Covid-19, Weeks After Brother Died From the Virus

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies of Covid-19
Related Posts
Gal Gadot Confirms She's Included in Very Thorough 'Justice League' Investigation

Gal Gadot Confirms She's Included in Very Thorough 'Justice League' Investigation

Ray Fisher Grateful for Fans' Support as 'Justice League' Investigation Concludes

Ray Fisher Grateful for Fans' Support as 'Justice League' Investigation Concludes

Ray Fisher Reacts After 'Justice League' Investigation Concludes With 'Remedial Action' Taken

Ray Fisher Reacts After 'Justice League' Investigation Concludes With 'Remedial Action' Taken

Zack Snyder to Put the Focus of Another 'Justice League' Spin-Off on Darkseid

Zack Snyder to Put the Focus of Another 'Justice League' Spin-Off on Darkseid

Most Read
Gary Oldman Admits to Be Uneasy With His Lack of Disguise in 'Mank'
Movie

Gary Oldman Admits to Be Uneasy With His Lack of Disguise in 'Mank'

Amy Ryan Credits Steven Spielberg for Pushing Her to Get Contact Lenses

Amy Ryan Credits Steven Spielberg for Pushing Her to Get Contact Lenses

Tom Cruise to Move 'Mission: Impossible 7' Filming to Former Secret Military Base After COVID Rant

Tom Cruise to Move 'Mission: Impossible 7' Filming to Former Secret Military Base After COVID Rant

'Quantum of Solace' Star Gemma Arterton Regrets Playing Bond Girl in Sexist Movie

'Quantum of Solace' Star Gemma Arterton Regrets Playing Bond Girl in Sexist Movie

James Corden Insists He Had a Blast Filming 'Cats' Despite Reluctance to Watch the Movie

James Corden Insists He Had a Blast Filming 'Cats' Despite Reluctance to Watch the Movie

'Wonder Woman 3' Greenlit With Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins Returning

'Wonder Woman 3' Greenlit With Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins Returning

M. Night Shyamalan Explains Why He's Not Fit for Marvel Movies

M. Night Shyamalan Explains Why He's Not Fit for Marvel Movies

Pedro Pascal Credits Patty Jenkins for His Involvement in 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Pedro Pascal Credits Patty Jenkins for His Involvement in 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Channing Tatum In Negotiations to Join Sandra Bullock in 'The Lost City of D'

Channing Tatum In Negotiations to Join Sandra Bullock in 'The Lost City of D'

Michael B. Jordan Confirmed to Direct 'Creed 3'

Michael B. Jordan Confirmed to Direct 'Creed 3'

Logan Paul Sued by Production Company Over Controversial Suicide Forest Video

Logan Paul Sued by Production Company Over Controversial Suicide Forest Video

Jamie Dornan Amused by Irish Accent Criticisms in New Movie

Jamie Dornan Amused by Irish Accent Criticisms in New Movie

Steven Soderberg Admits to Working on 'Philosophical Sequel' to 'Contagion'

Steven Soderberg Admits to Working on 'Philosophical Sequel' to 'Contagion'