Willow Smith Opens Up About Her Recent Experience of 'Extreme Anxiety'

In a new episode of 'Red Table Talk', which is dedicated to suicide survivors, the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith notes the importance of self-soothing to her mom, grandmom and their guest.

Dec 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Willow Smith got candid about her "extreme anxiety" in a new episode of "Red Table Talk". In the new episode, which was dedicated to suicide survivors, the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith noted the importance of self-soothing to her mom, grandmom Adrienne Banfield-Norris and suicide survivor Emma.

"I think self-soothing is the single most important thing you can learn how to do in life," she shared. Jada agreed as she responded, "I really do believe that, when we get into those tough spaces, that sometimes it can be even more tough for us if we're expecting for others to do something about how we're feeling."

That was when Willow opened up about her anxiety episode "four days ago." The 20-year-old singer explained, "I was having extreme anxiety. I had to just go -- I couldn't talk. I had to just cocoon and just be with myself for a moment. And that was so important because it would have been more intense if I was looking to you to be like, 'No, help me.' And then when I was ready, [I opened] the cocoon."

Willow went on to elaborate her feelings at the time, "There's shame. There's guilt. There's sadness. There's confusion. And then you don't even want to talk about it because you're like, 'I feel crazy. I feel crazy for feeling this way and I don't want them to think I'm crazy, so I'm just not going to say anything.' "

Prior to this, Willow admitted to turning to self-harm during her rough childhood. "I feel like I lost my sanity at one point," she revealed back in 2018. "It was after that whole 'Whip My Hair' thing and I had just stopped doing singing lessons and I kind of was in this gray area of: Who am I? Do I have a purpose? Is there anything I can do besides this?"

She added, "I never talk about it because it was such a short, weird point in my life. But you have to pull yourself out of it."