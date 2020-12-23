 
 

Willow Smith Opens Up About Her Recent Experience of 'Extreme Anxiety'

Willow Smith Opens Up About Her Recent Experience of 'Extreme Anxiety'
Facebook Watch
Celebrity

In a new episode of 'Red Table Talk', which is dedicated to suicide survivors, the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith notes the importance of self-soothing to her mom, grandmom and their guest.

  • Dec 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Willow Smith got candid about her "extreme anxiety" in a new episode of "Red Table Talk". In the new episode, which was dedicated to suicide survivors, the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith noted the importance of self-soothing to her mom, grandmom Adrienne Banfield-Norris and suicide survivor Emma.

"I think self-soothing is the single most important thing you can learn how to do in life," she shared. Jada agreed as she responded, "I really do believe that, when we get into those tough spaces, that sometimes it can be even more tough for us if we're expecting for others to do something about how we're feeling."

That was when Willow opened up about her anxiety episode "four days ago." The 20-year-old singer explained, "I was having extreme anxiety. I had to just go -- I couldn't talk. I had to just cocoon and just be with myself for a moment. And that was so important because it would have been more intense if I was looking to you to be like, 'No, help me.' And then when I was ready, [I opened] the cocoon."

  See also...

Willow went on to elaborate her feelings at the time, "There's shame. There's guilt. There's sadness. There's confusion. And then you don't even want to talk about it because you're like, 'I feel crazy. I feel crazy for feeling this way and I don't want them to think I'm crazy, so I'm just not going to say anything.' "

Prior to this, Willow admitted to turning to self-harm during her rough childhood. "I feel like I lost my sanity at one point," she revealed back in 2018. "It was after that whole 'Whip My Hair' thing and I had just stopped doing singing lessons and I kind of was in this gray area of: Who am I? Do I have a purpose? Is there anything I can do besides this?"

She added, "I never talk about it because it was such a short, weird point in my life. But you have to pull yourself out of it."

You can share this post!

Tekashi 6ix9ine Hit With Lawsuit by Gang Robbery Victims

Billie Eilish Promises to Give Fans New Era Post-Documentary Release in Response to Green Hair Diss
Related Posts
Willow Smith Calls Out Mom Jada for Treating Her Differently From Brother Jaden

Willow Smith Calls Out Mom Jada for Treating Her Differently From Brother Jaden

Willow Smith Almost 'in Tears' Over Confusing Ballots on Her First Time Voting

Willow Smith Almost 'in Tears' Over Confusing Ballots on Her First Time Voting

Willow Smith Gushes About Parents Will and Jada's 'Real Love' After Entanglement Confession

Willow Smith Gushes About Parents Will and Jada's 'Real Love' After Entanglement Confession

Willow Smith Slams Cancel Culture, Says It's Counter-Productive

Willow Smith Slams Cancel Culture, Says It's Counter-Productive

Most Read
Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men
Celebrity

Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men

Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party

Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party

Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments

Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'

Madonna Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Instagram's New Privacy Policies: They Spy on You

Madonna Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Instagram's New Privacy Policies: They Spy on You

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Asian Doll for Blowing Things Out of Proportion Over City Girls Collab

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Asian Doll for Blowing Things Out of Proportion Over City Girls Collab

Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look

Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look

John Legend Warns Fans About Fake Christmas Giveaway Using His Name

John Legend Warns Fans About Fake Christmas Giveaway Using His Name

Asian Doll Calls JT 'Monkey' in Nasty Twitter War Over Feature on Megan Thee Stallion's Song

Asian Doll Calls JT 'Monkey' in Nasty Twitter War Over Feature on Megan Thee Stallion's Song

Hailee Steinfeld Struggling to 'Comprehend' Media Interest in Her Love Life

Hailee Steinfeld Struggling to 'Comprehend' Media Interest in Her Love Life

Shia LaBeouf and GF Margaret Qualley Seen Packing on PDA in L.A. Amid Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Shia LaBeouf and GF Margaret Qualley Seen Packing on PDA in L.A. Amid Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Yung Miami and Rolling Ray Jump In JT and Asian Doll's Feud Over Megan Thee Stallion Collab

Yung Miami and Rolling Ray Jump In JT and Asian Doll's Feud Over Megan Thee Stallion Collab