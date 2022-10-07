Willow Smith Always Challenges Herself to Evolve as Musician

Instagram Music

The 'Wait a Minute!' hitmaker admits she pressures herself to be a better performer as the 21-year-old singer talks about her new studio album 'Coping Mechanism'.

AceShowbiz - Willow Smith talks about the high bar she set for herself to be a "better musician." The 21-year-old star - who is the daughter of Hollywood power couple Will and Jada Pinkett Smith - has challenged herself to nail all of the "high notes" and is always looking for ways to "evolve" and improve as a performer.

"I feel pressure, internally, to become a better musician. I want to work harder on knowing the names of the notes. I sing in ways on this album that I never have before," she told Rolling Stone UK.

"I really want to challenge myself to hit all of those notes on-stage and just grow as a performer. I need to be thinking very deeply about my technique more than I have before so it's definitely internal pressure to just evolve and to be better."

The "Wait a Minute!" singer had the idea for her upcoming fifth studio album, "Coping Mechanism", back in 2018, but she didn't feel the music was "good enough." She explained, "I was thinking about the concept in 2018. I always knew I wanted to make this album, I just knew that the music wasn't good enough."

"So it was really just a matter of time until I heard what the album was supposed to sound like. The first time [producer] Chris Greatti and I got in the studio. I had been saying 'Oh no, I'm not making an album I'm just chilling.' And then after that session, I was like, 'This is 'Coping Mechanism', this is the album I've been wanting to make.' "

"I heard the sound and I knew it. I just knew it. I probably hadn't talked about it since 2018, but it was still in my mind, and I still knew that album was going to come from me at some point and now just happened to be the time."