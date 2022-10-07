 

Willow Smith Always Challenges Herself to Evolve as Musician

Willow Smith Always Challenges Herself to Evolve as Musician
Instagram
Music

The 'Wait a Minute!' hitmaker admits she pressures herself to be a better performer as the 21-year-old singer talks about her new studio album 'Coping Mechanism'.

  • Oct 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Willow Smith talks about the high bar she set for herself to be a "better musician." The 21-year-old star - who is the daughter of Hollywood power couple Will and Jada Pinkett Smith - has challenged herself to nail all of the "high notes" and is always looking for ways to "evolve" and improve as a performer.

"I feel pressure, internally, to become a better musician. I want to work harder on knowing the names of the notes. I sing in ways on this album that I never have before," she told Rolling Stone UK.

"I really want to challenge myself to hit all of those notes on-stage and just grow as a performer. I need to be thinking very deeply about my technique more than I have before so it's definitely internal pressure to just evolve and to be better."

  See also...

The "Wait a Minute!" singer had the idea for her upcoming fifth studio album, "Coping Mechanism", back in 2018, but she didn't feel the music was "good enough." She explained, "I was thinking about the concept in 2018. I always knew I wanted to make this album, I just knew that the music wasn't good enough."

"So it was really just a matter of time until I heard what the album was supposed to sound like. The first time [producer] Chris Greatti and I got in the studio. I had been saying 'Oh no, I'm not making an album I'm just chilling.' And then after that session, I was like, 'This is 'Coping Mechanism', this is the album I've been wanting to make.' "

"I heard the sound and I knew it. I just knew it. I probably hadn't talked about it since 2018, but it was still in my mind, and I still knew that album was going to come from me at some point and now just happened to be the time."

You can share this post!

Kanye West Claims He Broke 'Mind Control' Amid Ongoing Uproar Over 'White Lives Matter'

Khloe Kardashian Insists It Will Hurt Her More If She Holds Grudge Against Tristan Thompson

Related Posts
Willow Smith Jokes About 'S**tting Her Pants' Ahead of 'Saturday Night Live' Performance

Willow Smith Jokes About 'S**tting Her Pants' Ahead of 'Saturday Night Live' Performance

Willow Smith Says Career Break 'Took a lot of Courage'

Willow Smith Says Career Break 'Took a lot of Courage'

Willow Smith on Why Dad Will's Oscars Slap Didn't Disrupt Her as Much as Her 'Internal Demons'

Willow Smith on Why Dad Will's Oscars Slap Didn't Disrupt Her as Much as Her 'Internal Demons'

Willow Smith Opens Up About Forgiving Mom Jada Pinkett for Downplaying Her Anxiety

Willow Smith Opens Up About Forgiving Mom Jada Pinkett for Downplaying Her Anxiety

Most Read
Meek Mill Slams BET for Letting His BM Embarrass Herself by Performing at 2022 Hip Hop Awards
Music

Meek Mill Slams BET for Letting His BM Embarrass Herself by Performing at 2022 Hip Hop Awards

Latto Claps Back at TikToker Saying She Had 'Attitude' During Concert

Latto Claps Back at TikToker Saying She Had 'Attitude' During Concert

Madonna Reportedly Will Go on World Tour Next Year

Madonna Reportedly Will Go on World Tour Next Year

Willow Smith Jokes About 'S**tting Her Pants' Ahead of 'Saturday Night Live' Performance

Willow Smith Jokes About 'S**tting Her Pants' Ahead of 'Saturday Night Live' Performance

Lindsey Buckingham Apologizes for Scrapping Tour Dates Due to 'Ongoing Health Issues'

Lindsey Buckingham Apologizes for Scrapping Tour Dates Due to 'Ongoing Health Issues'

Kendrick Lamar Rules 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Winner List, GloRilla Is First-Time Winner

Kendrick Lamar Rules 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Winner List, GloRilla Is First-Time Winner

Tory Lanez Becomes Action Figure in 'Sorry 4 What? // LV BELT' Music Video

Tory Lanez Becomes Action Figure in 'Sorry 4 What? // LV BELT' Music Video

KSI's 'Summer Is Over' Music Video Gives 'Alone in a Crowd' Vibes

KSI's 'Summer Is Over' Music Video Gives 'Alone in a Crowd' Vibes

Chris Martin Suffers From 'Serious Lung Infection', Coldplay Call Off Concerts in Brazil

Chris Martin Suffers From 'Serious Lung Infection', Coldplay Call Off Concerts in Brazil

YG Comes Under Fire for Releasing 'How to Rob a Rapper' in the Wake of PnB Rock's Death

YG Comes Under Fire for Releasing 'How to Rob a Rapper' in the Wake of PnB Rock's Death

Fivio Foreign Responds to Fans' Complaint GloRilla 'Robbed' Him at 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

Fivio Foreign Responds to Fans' Complaint GloRilla 'Robbed' Him at 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

Cardi B Promises 'a Lot of Surprises' for Haters After Recent Social Media Feuds With Rappers

Cardi B Promises 'a Lot of Surprises' for Haters After Recent Social Media Feuds With Rappers

Kate Middleton Heckled During Visit to Northern Ireland With Prince William

Kate Middleton Heckled During Visit to Northern Ireland With Prince William