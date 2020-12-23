Tekashi 6ix9ine Hit With Lawsuit by Gang Robbery Victims

YouTube Celebrity

The 'TattleTales' rapper has been slapped with a new lawsuit over a 2018 armed robbery that involved his former gang, Brooklyn's Nine Trey Bloods, in New York City.

Dec 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - The victims of a 2018 armed robbery involving rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine are taking the star to court for damages.

Publicists Seketha Wonzer and Kevin Dozier were brutally attacked at the Rap-A-Lot Records offices in New York City in April, 2018 by gangsters from Brooklyn's Nine Trey Bloods crew, of which the "Fefe" star used to be a member.

The incident was said to have been a case of mistaken identity as the pair was thought to have been working for Rap-A-Lot.

Tekashi, real name Daniel Hernandez, confessed to filming the crime as part of his federal case for gang-related charges last year (19), and now Wonzer and Dozier are taking him to civil court.

They are suing the rapper, also known as Tekashi69, demanding damages for assault and battery, as well as the emotional distress caused by the ambush.

Their attorney, Joe Tacopina, told TMZ, "If Tekashi69 thought his legal problems were over after pleading guilty to brutally assaulting my clients, he was woefully mistaken."

"We do know this now - if he refuses to redress the injuries he caused my clients, he'll sincerely regret that decision."

However, Tekashi's legal representative, Lance Lazzaro, is determined to fight the case.

"We will defend this lawsuit vigorously," he declared.

Tekashi was handed a two-year sentence for criminal activity after cooperating with prosecutors, but was released from prison in April (20) and allowed to serve out the rest of his federal punishment at home due to coronavirus concerns.