AMAs 2020: MGK and Megan Fox Make Red Carpet Debut, Taraji P. Henson Is Shimering

Instagram Celebrity

Also literally sparkling that night for the award-giving event is Jennifer Lopez, who looks sexy and fierce at the same time in a metallic plunging crop-top and a matching skirt from Balmain.

Nov 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - The 2020 American Music Awards is here! Before the awards are given out to the winners of this year's star-studded bash, celebrities hit the red carpet in style. This year's event, which was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, November 22, also featured one new couple making their romance red carpet official.

The said couple was none other than Machine Gun Kelly and his actress girlfriend Megan Fox. They made their arrivals while looking gorgeous with the "Transformers" star donning an asymmetric green emeral dress that featured a cut-out in the mid section. Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly opted for equally stylish white outfit that allowed him to flaunt his chest tattoos.

Host Taraji P. Henson also served looks while gracing the red carpet. The "Empire" star arrived in a shimmering short dress with bejewelled neckline and sleeves details. She turned heads as she wrapped what seemed like to be a towel on her head. Also hitting the red carpet was Colombian star Maluma. The "Parce" singer donned a white T-shirt which he paired with a blue blazer.

Jennifer Lopez was literally sparkling that night. JLo looked sexy and fierce at the same time in a metallic plunging crop-top and a matching skirt from Balmain. The singing diva offered a leggy display as the skirt featured a high slit. Completing her style, the "On the Floor" hitmaker carried a shimmering clutch with her.

Dua Lipa, meanwhile, appeared to channel a mermaid for the big night. The "New Rules" singer, who is set to perform later that night, dressed in a white skimpy dress that had colorful sea shell details at the front. As for Lewis Capaldi, he opted for a more casual look. He hit the red carpet in a black denim jacket with a white tee underneath. He completed his style with a pair of black jeans.

Arriving in colorful outfits was trio Bell Biv DeVoe. The group, consisting of Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe, went style-coordinated in black pants, a hat, black shades and a velvet blazer. What made them apart from each other was that they went with three different colors for the blazer. Slovak YouTube personality David Dobrik was also among those who hit the red carpet. While he looked casual in an all-black outfit, he made sure that everyone's attention was on him as he brought a Justin Bieber cut-out with him.

The 48th annual American Music Awards is currently underway. Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd are leading the pack with eight nominations, while Megan Thee Stallion follows with five.