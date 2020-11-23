Boosie Badazz Gives Update on His Shot Leg After Amputation Scare

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Nasty, Nasty' rapper confirms he's now back home and his leg is saved after it was reported that he had complications on his gunshot wound due to diabetes.

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (a.k.a. Lil Boosie) has returned to Twitter to give an update on his condition after he was shot in Dallas on Saturday, November 14. The Baton Rogue rapper cleared the air after recently sparking reports that he might have to get one of his legs amputated due to complications from his diabetes.

On Sunday, November 22, the 38-year-old star let his fans and followers know that he's already back at home and has still got his leg. "OUT THE HOSPITAL #athome Thanks to all the ones who prayed fa me," he posted with a praying hands emoji, adding, "N YEAH I STILL GOT MY LEG."

Boosie was shot in the leg last weekend during a trip to Dallas to pay respects to late rapper Mo3, who was shot and killed on Wednesday, November 11. The star, whose real name is Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., and his entourage had reportedly been driving through Dallas in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van before the shooting in the parking lot of Big T's Plaza shopping mall.

The musician was struck below the knee and taken to a hospital. It was said at the time that his injuries didn't appear to be life-threatening. However, a few days later reports emerged that Boosie was still hospitalized and had complications in the leg that he was shot in due to his diabetes. It was said that the gunshot wound was not healing fast and it's not looking good for his leg, meaning he might have to get his leg amputated.

Sources later told TMZ that Boosie's leg was saved after multiple surgeries, during which bullet fragments were removed and surgeons added screws to the bones in his foot to make sure the rapper heals.

Both Boosie and the shooters had fled the scene by the time members of the Dallas Police Department arrived. He reportedly has provided little information to police since entering the hospital.