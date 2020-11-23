Harry Styles Gets Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Support for Wearing a Dress Amid Backlash

WENN/Instagram/Avalon Celebrity

Weighing on the One Direction member's gender-defying Vogue cover photoshoot, the congresswoman asks in return, 'What's the point of creating things if they don't make people think?'

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles has gained support from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez amid backlash over his gender-defying photoshoot. Upon learning that the One Direction member has been bombarded with criticism for wearing a dress in the December issue of Vogue, the Democratic Representative of New York jumped into his defense.

The congresswoman shared her thoughts about the British singer's bold move on Saturday, November 21, during a Q&A session on Instagram Story. "It looks wonderful. The masculine and feminine elements are balanced beautifully - the hair and jacket styling give me James Dean vibes too," she began her lengthy answer.

"Some people are mad at it [because] some folks are very sensitive to examining and exploring gender roles in society. Perhaps for some people it provokes some anger or insecurity around masculinity/femininity/etc," the 31-year-old continued. "If it does, then maybe that's part of the point. Sit with that reaction and think about it, examine it, explore it, engage it, and grow with it."

The politician went on to ask her followers in return, "What's the point of creating things if they don't make people think? Or feel or reflect? Especially as an artist or creative? Who wants to see the same thing all the time? And never explore their assumptions?" She then concluded, "Anyways it looks bomb so."

AOC's support came after the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker found himself being criticized by many, including Candace Owens who slammed Vogue's post promoting the shoot. "There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this," the right-wing political activist tweeted. "In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men."

Candace's attack prompted director and actress Olivia Wilde to hit back by tweeting back, "You're Pathetic." Also coming to Harry's defense was his mother Anne. "I think maybe I had something to do with it because I was always a big fan of doing fancy dress with them when they were smaller, which (Harry's sister) Gemma always hated but Harry always embraced," she said in the Tuesday, November 17 episode of UK TV show "Lorraine".