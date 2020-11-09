 
 

Artist of the Week: Ty Dolla $ign

The 'Beach House 3' rapper scores his first U.S. top 10 debut as he offers a whole new collaborations with his latest studio album that comes three years after the last one.

  • Nov 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ty Dolla $ign is back with new music. The project is a star-studded affair that brings together the rapper's famous friends from various genres like R&B, rap, and EDM. Not afraid to take a dig at himself, he names the album "Featuring Ty Dolla $ign", seemingly referring to his numerous works as a featured guest in the past.

The 38-year-old hip-hop star has hundreds of credits to his name as a feature artist, collaborating with the likes of Zendaya, Post Malone, Christina Aguilera, Nick Jonas, Fifth Harmony, Little Mix, and Bhad Bhabie. "Many people have said that when you see a song that says, 'featuring Ty Dolla $ign,' you know it's gonna be fire," he said. "As humbled as I am when I hear that, I can't say I disagree."

"My approach to music has always been about frequencies, emotions and energy. When I collaborate, whether it's for my project or someone else's, it's always about marrying frequencies. When I create a project and have artists featured on my songs, I don't pick who the hottest artist is or what's going to get the most streams, I choose which artist's frequency is going to work best on the song. I use featured artists with the same precision that I would use any instrument."

Coming out three years after 2017's "Beach House 3", the album reunites him with Malone, Kanye West, Kehlani, Quavo, Nicki Minaj, Lil Durk, Big Sean, Skrillex, Young Thug, and Future. It also boasts collaborations with Anderson .Paak, Roddy Ricch, FKA twigs, and Kid Cudi.

It debuted at No. 4 on Billboard Hot 200 with 44,000 equivalent album units earned and a total of 50.83 million on-demand streams, marking the rapper's first top 10 debut in the United States. It additionally climbed up to the second position on the U.S. Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and reached top 5 on Billboard Canadian Albums.





