 
 

'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Dies of Cancer

'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Dies of Cancer
WENN
Celebrity

The beloved television game show host has passed away at the age of 80, more than a year after he went public with his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

  • Nov 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Beloved TV game show host Alex Trebek has died following a battle with cancer.

The Canadian star, who had been fronting "Jeopardy!" since 1984, passed away on Sunday (08Nov20), aged 80.

A spokesperson for the popular quiz show tells TMZ, "Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends."

Trebek shocked fans in March, 2019 when he announced he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

He underwent chemotherapy treatment while continuing to host "Jeopardy!", and in July, vowed to keep up with his TV commitments for as long as possible.

  See also...

Trebek got his start as a newsman on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and went on to host high school quiz show "Reach for the Top".

He moved to the U.S. in 1973 and became the host of NBC show "The Wizard of Odds" and other variety programmes before landing the job at Jeopardy!, a role which earned him his seventh Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host in June.

In 2018, he signed a contract extension to secure his gig as the host of the game show until 2022.

Trebek's health had previously been on fans' minds after suffering mild heart attacks in 2007 and 2012, and he took a brief medical leave in 2018 to undergo surgery for blood clots on his brain.

Condolences are pouring in for the late star from the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis, William Shatner, Ryan Reynolds, Josh Gad, Armie Hammer, Chance the Rapper, Ryan Seacrest, John Legend, and more.

You can share this post!

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Applauds Kamala Harris for Making 'Madam Vice President' Happen in Real Life
Related Posts
Alex Trebek Helps Fund Homeless Shelter Project With $500,000 Donation

Alex Trebek Helps Fund Homeless Shelter Project With $500,000 Donation

Alex Trebek Needs to Undergo More Chemotherapy After 'Jeopardy!' Return

Alex Trebek Needs to Undergo More Chemotherapy After 'Jeopardy!' Return

Alex Trebek Claims to Be 'Near Remission' From Pancreatic Cancer

Alex Trebek Claims to Be 'Near Remission' From Pancreatic Cancer

Alex Trebek Determined to Complete 'Jeopardy!' Hosting Duty Despite Stage 4 Cancer

Alex Trebek Determined to Complete 'Jeopardy!' Hosting Duty Despite Stage 4 Cancer

Most Read
Rapper and Influencer Brax Dead at 21 'in Sacred Form'
Celebrity

Rapper and Influencer Brax Dead at 21 'in Sacred Form'

Marshmello's Expensive Truck Crashes in High-Speed Police Chase After Being Stolen

Marshmello's Expensive Truck Crashes in High-Speed Police Chase After Being Stolen

Sharon Osbourne Furious After Oregon Decriminalizes Class A Drugs

Sharon Osbourne Furious After Oregon Decriminalizes Class A Drugs

Nicki Minaj 'Praying' for Asian Doll After Concerning Tweets Over Beau King Von's Death

Nicki Minaj 'Praying' for Asian Doll After Concerning Tweets Over Beau King Von's Death

P. Diddy Celebrates 51st Birthday With Lavish Party in Turks and Caicos

P. Diddy Celebrates 51st Birthday With Lavish Party in Turks and Caicos

Justin Bieber's Spiritual Mentor Confesses to Cheating on Wife After Being Fired From Church

Justin Bieber's Spiritual Mentor Confesses to Cheating on Wife After Being Fired From Church

Ice Cube Dragged for Asking Why people Are Mad at Him Following Trump Meeting

Ice Cube Dragged for Asking Why people Are Mad at Him Following Trump Meeting

Liam Payne Slams Media for Twisting His Comments About Spending Time Away From Son

Liam Payne Slams Media for Twisting His Comments About Spending Time Away From Son

Lamar Odom's Ex Encourages Women to Not 'Undervalue' Themselves After Calling Off Engagement

Lamar Odom's Ex Encourages Women to Not 'Undervalue' Themselves After Calling Off Engagement

Kathy Griffin Reposts Decapitated Donald Trump Head Photo Amid Election

Kathy Griffin Reposts Decapitated Donald Trump Head Photo Amid Election

Alec Baldwin Chooses iHeartRadio as Podcast's New Home After Uncomfortable Woody Allen Interview

Alec Baldwin Chooses iHeartRadio as Podcast's New Home After Uncomfortable Woody Allen Interview

Clare Crawley Debuts Engagement Ring After Dale Moss Proposal on 'Bachelorette'

Clare Crawley Debuts Engagement Ring After Dale Moss Proposal on 'Bachelorette'

Chris Evans Likens Donald Trump's Claim of Election Fraud to 'Toilet Spew'

Chris Evans Likens Donald Trump's Claim of Election Fraud to 'Toilet Spew'