'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Dies of Cancer

The beloved television game show host has passed away at the age of 80, more than a year after he went public with his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Nov 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Beloved TV game show host Alex Trebek has died following a battle with cancer.

The Canadian star, who had been fronting "Jeopardy!" since 1984, passed away on Sunday (08Nov20), aged 80.

A spokesperson for the popular quiz show tells TMZ, "Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends."

Trebek shocked fans in March, 2019 when he announced he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

He underwent chemotherapy treatment while continuing to host "Jeopardy!", and in July, vowed to keep up with his TV commitments for as long as possible.

Trebek got his start as a newsman on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and went on to host high school quiz show "Reach for the Top".

He moved to the U.S. in 1973 and became the host of NBC show "The Wizard of Odds" and other variety programmes before landing the job at Jeopardy!, a role which earned him his seventh Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host in June.

In 2018, he signed a contract extension to secure his gig as the host of the game show until 2022.

Trebek's health had previously been on fans' minds after suffering mild heart attacks in 2007 and 2012, and he took a brief medical leave in 2018 to undergo surgery for blood clots on his brain.

