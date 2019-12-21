 
 

Twitter Goes Wild Over Alleged Stephen Curry's Nude Pics, Rep Calls Them Fake

Twitter Goes Wild Over Alleged Stephen Curry's Nude Pics, Rep Calls Them Fake
One of the photos, which successfully creates huge social media chatter, shows the body of a man, who is deemed the the Golden State Warriors star, donning boxers which are dropped to his ankles.

AceShowbiz - People on the Internet were sent into frenzy after alleged nude photos of Stephen Curry (II) leaked online on Friday morning, December 20. One of the bogus pictures reportedly featured a man, who was assumed to be the Golden State Warriors star, posing naked.

The original Twitter post had already been deleted, but that was before the pictures were spread throughout social media overnight. In the photos, the man could be seen wearing a towel around his waist. Another naked male was also featured in the shot, though his face couldn't be seen.

Another pic, meanwhile, showed the body of a man donning Washington Redskins boxers which were dropped to his ankles.

Following the social media meltdown, the athlete's rep quickly denied that the man in the pictures wasn't the two-time NBA MVP. A Warriors source told Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, "Of course it's not him." Echoing the sentiment, Jeff Austin, Stephen's agent, told Daily Maol that the nude snaps were "absolutely" not the husband of Ayesha Curry.

The fake nude pics aside, Stephen is currently recovering after breaking his arm during a game against Phoenix Suns. Back on November 1, the athlete took to his Instagram account to share an update about his condition with his followers.

In the photo, Stephen appeared to be lying in hospital bed as he flashed a big smile to the camera and showed his injured arm, which had already been bandaged. Thanking those who had sent him messages of support, he wrote, "Appreciate all the love/text/support all that," before promising that he would "be back soon!"

At the time, Ayesha also expressed her gratitude for all the love that her husband received following the incident. "Our entire family thanks you all for the love and support and PRAYERS for Stephen," she said on Twitter. "When the love surpasses life's hurdles there is NOTHING you can't overcome. We stand in our belied of impact over legacy. This is Gods way of showing him, you, I, us how to 'trust the process.' "

During the third quarter of Golden State Warriors' game against Phoenix Suns, Stephen fell awkwardly on his left hand as the opponent team's center Aron Baynes landed on top of him. The former immediately grabbed his wrist and walked back to the locker room, where he underwent X-rays that confirmed a broken left hand.

