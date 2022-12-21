Stephen Curry and Former Teammate Kevin Durant Reunite at Star-Studded Bash

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Stephen Curry (II) linked up with Kevin Durant in a star-studded dinner party on Sunday, December 19. The former Golden State Warrior teammates reunited at a Boardroom holiday dinner which was hosted by Kevin and his longtime manager Rich Kleiman.

Of the bash, which took place at The Nines in New York City, a source told Page Six, "Both Kevin and Steph embraced and got to chat and catch up." The insider added, "They were very happy seeing each other and had some quiet alone time too."

Also attending the dinner party were Gayle King, Jeff Zucker, Fabolous, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Victor Cruz, CC Sabathia and Richie Akiva. The attendees were offered with specialty cocktails, wine and delicious dishes, such as hamachi crudo, tuna tartare, endive salad, gnudi, roasted maitake, burgers and chocolate mousse.

At the event, it was said that Rich gave a speech and toasted with Cincoro tequila as he celebrated "connectivity and bringing people together." The informant also claimed that CC and Justin Tuck were deep in conversation about business" while Kevin and Victor chatted about the New York Giants.

Kevin and Stephen's reunion arrives after it was rumored over the summer that the Brooklyn Nets power forward might be making his return to the Warriors. When asked about the possible switch, Stephen previously shared that he would be excited to be in the same team with Kevin.

"If you said, 'Oh, KD's coming back, and we're gonna play with him,' I had so much fun playing with him those three years, I'd be like, 'Hell, yeah!' " the eight-time NBA All-Star told Rolling Stone back in September. "Then you have to think: What does that actually mean? What does it look like?"

"You tell me I'm playing with [current Warriors teammates Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Draymond Green], I'm like, 'Hell, yeah!' There's all types of emotion and things that happen to the league."

The NBA star continued, "If anybody's saying that you wouldn't entertain that conversation - no disrespect to anybody on our team - but you don't know how things work. But you also understand, like, if we run this thing back, I've got complete confidence in my team that we can win it again, as constructed."

Meanwhile, Stephen and Kevin are set to face off against each other when the Nets play the Warriors at Barclays Center on Wednesday, December 21.

