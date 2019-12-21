Jennifer Hudson Shines as Aretha Franklin in First Teaser Trailer for 'Respect'

Movie

The 'American Idol' alum sports a short wig and a gold sequin dress to channel the late queen of soul as she sings one of Franklin's hit songs 'Respect'.

Dec 21, 2019

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Hudson has made a convincing debut as Aretha Franklin in the first official teaser trailer for "Respect". The "American Idol" alum portrays the late queen of soul in the upcoming biopic from Tony Award-nominated director Liesl Tommy.

The Grammy Award-winning singer and Academy Award-winning actress dons a short wig and a gold sequin dress to channel the singing legend in the sneak peek. She shines as she sings Franklin's signature song "Respect" on stage.

"Much R.E.S.P.E.C.T to the queen of soul," J-Hud tweeted on Friday, December 20 along with the teaser trailer. With her already established singing career, the "Dreamgirls" star shows her strong vocal prowess that will definitely do Franklin justice.

Following the rise of Aretha Franklin's career from a child singing in her father's church's choir to her international superstardom, "Respect" is described as the remarkable true story of the music icon's journey to find her voice.

It will explore her interpersonal relationships, most notably how her abusive husband and autocratic father helped inspire and shape her epochal music during that time. Tracey Scott Wilson penned the script based on the singer's life story.

Clive Davis, who had a long professional relationship with Franklin, said that Franklin hand picked Hudson for the role. She was directly involved with the movie development before her passing on August 16, 2018. Skye Dakota Turner is cast as young Aretha Franklin, with Forest Whitaker playing her father C. L. Franklin and Audra McDonald as her mother Barbara Siggers Franklin.

Mary J. Blige, Tate Donovan, Marlon Wayans and Tituss Burgess also star in the drama film, which is slated to be released on August 14, 2020.