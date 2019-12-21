 
 

Jennifer Garner Offers Witty Response to Troll Dissing Her Career

The online bully questions the 'Peppermint' star's acting career after she shared on Instagram a holiday video that displayed her assisting in a local production of 'The Nutcracker'.

  • Dec 21, 2019

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Garner has hilariously clapped back at a troll who dissed her low-budget "The Nutcracker" production.

The "Alias" actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 18 to share a picture of herself dressed up as The Nutcracker to promote a staging of the classic Christmas ballet she's been helping with at a local theatre company, only to receive backlash for her involvement.

"What do you call a movie star who makes no movies?" one cheeky follower wrote in response to her post.

Instead of taking offence, mother-of-three Jennifer made a joke.

"A mom!" she replied, signing off with three crying laughing face emojis.

Jennifer has recently opened up about how her film career has evolved since welcoming her kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

"It (career) used to be (about) what you can get, first. You're just so grateful to have a job, and leave the restaurant," she told American newswoman Katie Couric in September. "Then it became about my kids' schedule, and being pregnant, and nursing and where my husband was working and how to fit it all in. And now it's whether they can shoot in L.A. while my kids are in school."

