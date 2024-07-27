Lady Gaga Delivers Vibrant Performance on River Seine Ahead of Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

Instagram Music

Get ready for a show-stopping spectacle as Lady Gaga and Celine Dion are gearing up to light up the stage at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony!

Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Lady Gaga and Celine Dion have been confirmed to perform at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. Pop superstar Lady GaGa was seen rehearsing on the banks of the River Seine in Paris on July 26.

Gaga, known for her flamboyant performances, was surrounded by dancers and colorful feathers during her rehearsal. She was lifted high in the air by a dancer, adding to the spectacle. This performance marks Gaga's first since wrapping her Las Vegas residency earlier this month.

Dion, who has been out of the spotlight since announcing her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis, is rumored to be performing Édith Piaf's "La Vie en Rose" with Gaga. This is expected to be Dion's first stage performance since her diagnosis.

The opening ceremony will be held on the Seine river, a first for the Olympics. Athletes from around the world will make their grand entrance by boat, with fans lining the riverbanks to witness the historic event. The ceremony will feature a record number of cameras and drones, as well as the first-ever red carpet for the games.

Other notable celebrities expected to attend include Andrea Bocelli, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Snoop Dogg. Meanwhile, the likes of John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Kelly Clarkson were seen earlier hitting the red carpet in Paris.

Gaga and Dion's performances promise to be memorable additions to an already highly anticipated opening ceremony. Their presence highlights the global reach and influence of the Olympics, and the power of music to unite people from all walks of life.