Christina Hall Denies Blindsiding Estranged Husband, Refutes His Financial Contribution

Instagram Celebrity

HGTV star Christina Hall and her estranged husband Josh Hall are embroiled in a heated divorce battle, with accusations of financial misconduct and conflicting accounts of their marriage.

Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - The divorce between HGTV star Christina Hall and her estranged husband Joshua Hall is heating up, as both sides hurl serious accusations. From financial misconduct to personal disdain, the saga keeps fans and onlookers glued to the dramatics. Christina has been posting Instagram stories to set the record straight on numerous reports about their split.

In one of them, Christina Hall has rejected claims that she ceased communication with Joshua Hall at the tail end of their marriage. Christina, 41, responded to a controversial TMZ report stating, "Our sources say she stopped speaking to him after a disagreement and would only speak to him through an attorney."

Sources close to Joshua told TMZ that he felt "blindsided and heartbroken" by the sudden end of their nearly three-year marriage. They also contended that Joshua was dedicated to Christina and her three children. Despite his sadness, Joshua purportedly wishes "the best" for Christina and her family, while focusing on self-care activities like attending church and hitting the gym.

Christina firmly debunked this narrative, revealing she received no messages from Joshua the day after their fight which also happened to be her birthday, July 9. "I didn't block him - and I didn't see any missed calls or texts the next day," she wrote. "But I'm down to keep playing 'Christina Vs. The Victim' as I love this game."

The stakes surged when financial misconduct allegations surfaced. Legal documents revealed that Christina accused Joshua of transferring $35,000 from her rental income into his personal bank account. Christina claims she only discovered the unauthorized transaction weeks after Joshua allegedly requested her property manager to reroute June payments to a different account, without her consent. Christina is pushing for a court order to recoup the diverted funds crucial for property maintenance.

Joshua's camp responded to the financial misconduct accusations by stating that he managed the bills for their rental properties. However, Christina fired back on Instagram, asserting that she is the sole owner of those properties and categorically denied Joshua's financial involvement. "Co-owned? Pretty sure I bought this before I met you," she wrote. "Handled the bills? Like paid for them with your money? Uh, ya nooo. Def not."

Christina Hall fires back at estranged husband

The legal rift widens as both parties vie for support and asset division. Christina's court filings request that neither side seeks spousal support and aim to restore her last name to Haack. Conversely, Joshua is asking for spousal support and an equal split of their TV show rights.

Christina Hall takes aim at estranged husband

Amidst the legal entanglements and public declarations, a close source indicated that Christina felt Joshua "was not contributing enough to the household," further complicating an already tangled separation. As the drama unfolds, one thing remains clear: the Christina Vs. Joshua narrative is far from over and continues to captivate public attention.