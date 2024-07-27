Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shows Off Huge Phoenix Tattoo on Her Back Amid Pregnancy

Cover Images/Dave Starbuck Celebrity

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is embracing her newfound freedom with creative zeal as she showcases meaningful tattoos and prepares for her new role of motherhood.

AceShowbiz - Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the star of "Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup," has revealed a series of new tattoos that symbolizes her quest for freedom and personal transformation. In a recent Instagram reel, the 32-year-old showcased her latest body art, done at her cousin Bobby Pitre's Sailor Bobby's Tattoo Parlor.

Gypsy opted for tattoos enriched with deep personal meanings, including a large-winged Phoenix on her back, an Unalome symbol on her forearm, and a matching husky dog tattoo with her partner, Ken Urker.

The Phoenix, a mythical bird that rises from its ashes, aptly symbolizes rebirth - a fitting choice as Gypsy steps into a new phase of her life following her release from prison in December 2023. Complementing this theme, the Unalome symbol represents a path to freedom, mirroring her journey towards liberation and self-discovery.

In April, Gypsy and Ken solidified their bond with matching husky tattoos. Cousin Bobby Pitre revealed the significance behind these matching tattoos, describing them as "a symbol for their strong bond." Gypsy and Ken's ink showcases their loyalty and deep connection, further brightened by their forthcoming venture into parenthood.

Although their pregnancy was unexpected, the couple is thrilled about the new life they're bringing into the world. "This was not planned at all," Gypsy expressed in a YouTube video, "but we're both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood."

Their baby is expected to arrive in 2025, and Gypsy's focus has shifted entirely towards ensuring a healthy environment for herself, the baby, and her relationship with Ken.