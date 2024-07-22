 
Britney Spears Shares Revealing Photo While Doubling Down on Cryptic Messages
The 42-year-old '...Baby One More Time' singer makes use of her Instagram account to post the same bizarre messages twice while also sharing a racy picture of her.

  • Jul 22, 2024

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears appears to want to stress her messages. On Sunday, July 21, the "...Baby One More Time" singer made use of her Instagram account to post the same bizarre messages twice while also sharing a racy picture of her.

In one of the posts, the 42-year-old superstar shared a photo of her backside. She posed for the camera inside her bathroom while wearing nothing but a tiny black thong.

Going topless, Britney seemingly cupped her chests while facing backward. The "Toxic" songstress had her blonde locks styled up in a ponytail. "You know me ??? Me don't know english … say hello to my a**!!!"

Shortly before posting the post, Britney shared another post with a similar message. The musician penned, "WORD MY A** !!!" alongside a poem, titled "since feeling is first", by E. E. Cummings. "We are for each other:then. Laugh, leaning back in my arms, for life's not a paragraph. And death i think is no parenthesis," read part of the poem.

Britney's new posts came after she hit back at Ozzy Osbourne for criticizing her dance videos on Instagram. "I'm gonna do a photoshoot with Kate [Beckinsale] and tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly f**k off !!!" she wrote on Wednesday, July 17. She then defended Kate Beckinsale, who has also faced criticism for posting similar content, saying, "I know what it's like to be judged... but I think it's important to HELP EACH OTHER and invite each other to places that help our souls grow !!!"

Ozzy previously slammed Britney's tendency to post "risque" dance videos in an episode of his podcast, "The Osbournes". Ozzy and fellow co-hosts Sharon Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne found the videos "sad" and "heartbreaking." While Kelly expressed her sympathy for the pop icon, Ozzy claimed that he was "fed up" with the videos.

