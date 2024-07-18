 
Britney Spears Claps Back at Ozzy Osbourne Over Dance Video Criticism
Catching wind of the Osbourne patriarch's comment on her risque dance videos, the 'Me Against the Music' singer hits back at the 'boring' family in a lengthy Instagram note.

  • Jul 18, 2024

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has hit back at the Osbourne family after patriarch Ozzy Osbourne expressed his dissatisfaction with her dance videos on Instagram. Following a recent episode of the Osbournes' podcast, in which Ozzy, Sharon Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne shared their concerns about Britney's social media activity, the singer fired back in a lengthy Instagram note.

"I'm gonna do a photoshoot with Kate [Beckinsale] and tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly f**k off !!!" she wrote on Wednesday, July 17.

Britney defended Kate Beckinsale, who has also faced criticism for posting similar content, saying, "I know what it's like to be judged... but I think it's important to HELP EACH OTHER and invite each other to places that help our souls grow !!!"

Ozzy's criticism stemmed from Britney's tendency to post "risque" dance videos, which the Osbournes found "sad" and "heartbreaking." Kelly expressed her sympathy for the pop icon, while Ozzy said he was "fed up" with the videos.

Britney's response comes after she previously acknowledged the impact her divorce and subsequent relationship issues had on her confidence. In her caption for the video that prompted Ozzy's criticism, she mentioned seeking therapy to help rediscover her confidence and consistency.

Representatives for the Osbourne family have not yet responded to Britney's reaction to their comments.

