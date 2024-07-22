 
Richard Simmons' Final Photo and Message to Fans Unveiled One Week After His Death
One week after the fitness guru passed away, his team took to X, formerly Twitter, to share the last social media post he'd planned to publish before his death on July 13.

  • Jul 22, 2024

AceShowbiz - Richard Simmons' final picture and message to fans have been unveiled by his staff. One week after the fitness guru passed away, his team took to X, formerly Twitter, to share the last social media post he'd planned to publish before his death on July 13.

"Hello everyone. Richard worked very hard on his posts for you," read the first tweet posted on Saturday, July 20. "He had many ideas and would work ahead… going back to each one making changes until he had it just like he wanted before posting."

"As you know, on the weekends, he would just share a photo with a caption. He always chose his photos and wrote his captions for the upcoming weekend by Friday," they added. "So we have the post Richard planned to share with you last Sunday. We thought you'd want to see it."

The staff went on to unleash a picture of Richard smiling in an orange NASA space suit. Its caption read, "Let me fly you to the moon so we can gaze among the stars. Love, Richard."

Richard's passing was confirmed by his longtime publicist Tom Estey last Saturday after TMZ first reported the news. "The world has truly lost an angel," Tom said of Richard. The outlet cited reports from law enforcement and added that no foul play was suspected.

The celebrity fitness icon was found dead at his Los Angeles home, just one day after he celebrated his 76th birthday. In his last tweet posted on Friday, he thanked his fans for the birthday wishes he received. "Thank you…I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life! I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday," he wrote, signing it off with, "Love, Richard."

Richard Simmons Buried in Fitness Gear for Heavenly Workout

Richard Simmons' Housekeeper Challenges Brother's Control Over Fitness Guru's Estate

Richard Simmons' Death Ruled Accidental, His Brother Confirms

Richard Simmons Laid to Rest in Private Funeral

