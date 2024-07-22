Alabama Barker Likened to Ice Spice With New Stunning Hairstyle

AceShowbiz - Alabama Barker has offered social media a look at her fresh appearance. After flaunting her new hairstyle, the daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler was likened to rapper Ice Spice.

On Saturday, July 20, the 18-year-old former reality TV star treated social media users to her never-before-seen photos highlighting her fresh look. In the pictures, which she uploaded on her Instagram page, it could be seen that she has traded her blonde tresses for orange locks.

Alabama, who recently admitted to taking weight loss medication due to hateful online comments, appeared to have dyed her hair while still keeping it long enough to reach her lower back. She let loose her vibrant tresses, styled them in a simple straight hairdo and parted them in the middle.

In the snaps, Alabama was captured striking a number of poses in her stylish outfit. She went daring in a see-through black lace dress that came with an off-the-shoulder and low-cut design. The dress also featured ruffle details on its lower part.

Despite exposing some skin, Alabama, who looked stunning with her full makeup, covered her private area with a pair of black undies. To add a color variation to the look, she accessorized herself with a silver necklace and matching bracelet.

Along with the photos, the former TV personality wrote in the caption of the post, "How I'm supposed to miss you every night." She also added an orange heart emoji to match the color of her long locks.

That same day, Alabama let out a video featuring her orange hair, which was tucked behind her ears, on TikTok. In the 30-second clip, she was showing off her bare face before applying makeup, including orange eye shadow.

It did not take long for the Instagram and TikTok posts to be flooded with online responses from social media users, including those who compared Alabama to Ice Spice for their similar hair color. One in particular wrote, "I thought this Ice spice. Was boutta say she cleaned up nice."

Similarly, another penned, "Ice space premium." A third stated, "Not me thinking this was ice spice," adding a laughing face emoji. While a fourth asked, "Ice spice what u doing here," a fifth pointed out, "the orange hair is giving ice spice."