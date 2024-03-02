Billie Eilish Cites Christian Bale as the Reason She Broke Up With an Ex-Boyfriend

Cover Images/Dave Starbuck Celebrity

The 'What Was I Made for?' songstress reveals in a new interview that she once realized she had to break up with her then-boyfriend after dreaming about the 'Batman Begins' actor.

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish may not know Christian Bale personally, but he has definitely became a big influence in her life, at least when it comes to dating. The 22-year-old singer/songwriter has cited the English actor as the reason why she broke up with one of her ex-boyfriends.

Christian's name was brought up in Billie's interview with "Chicken Shop Date". Joined by her brother and collaborator FINNEAS, she admitted that she doesn't "know much" about superheroes, but said that Christian's in "The Dark Knight" is "the one" and her "favorite."

"I gotta be real," she began recounting during the sit-down with host Amelia Dimoldenberg. "A couple years ago, I had a dream about Christian Bale, and it was in a little cafe in the sunlight, and it made me realize I had to break up with my boyfriend at the time," she said as they all burst into laughter.

"Genuinely," the Grammy winner stressed, before adding in jest, "I woke up and I come to my senses." Amelia then chimed in, adding, "It's over."

During the interview for an Oscars Nominees "Pre-Luncheon" Luncheon, Amelia also asked the duo if Cillian Murphy was the inspiration behind her 2016 debut single "Ocean Eyes" which Eilish co-wrote with her brother. FINNEAS teased that he "probably" wrote the song about the "Oppenheimer" actor and revealed he's a big fan of his "eyes" in "Dunkirk".

Billie did not reveal which boyfriend she broke up with after dreaming about Christian. She was last romantically linked to The Neighbourhood's frontman Jesse Rutherford before they broke up in May 2023. Prior to that, she dated Matthew Tyler Vorce.

Her celebrity crush aside, Billie and her brother FINNEAS have been confirmed as musical performers at the 2024 Academy Awards. They are booked to perform their "Barbie" song "What Was I Made For?", which is nominated for Best Original Song.

Ryan Gosling, Mark Ronson, Jon Batiste, Becky G, Scott George and the Osage singers will also be performing this year's nominated songs. Ryan, who is also nominated for Best Supporting Actor, will sing "I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie", for which he will be joined by the track's co-writer Mark Ron.

Jon will perform "It Never Went Away", which is taken from his fly-on-the-wall documentary "American Symphony", while Becky will make her Oscars debut with the Diane Warren-written "The Fire Inside" from "Flamin' Hot".

Scott and the Osage Singers will sing the Osage-language tribal song "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from "Killers of the Flower Moon", with the track being the 12th non-English language song to be nominated for an Oscar.

The 2024 Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel is set to return as the host.

