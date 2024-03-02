 

Billie Eilish Cites Christian Bale as the Reason She Broke Up With an Ex-Boyfriend

Billie Eilish Cites Christian Bale as the Reason She Broke Up With an Ex-Boyfriend
Cover Images/Dave Starbuck
Celebrity

The 'What Was I Made for?' songstress reveals in a new interview that she once realized she had to break up with her then-boyfriend after dreaming about the 'Batman Begins' actor.

  • Mar 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish may not know Christian Bale personally, but he has definitely became a big influence in her life, at least when it comes to dating. The 22-year-old singer/songwriter has cited the English actor as the reason why she broke up with one of her ex-boyfriends.

Christian's name was brought up in Billie's interview with "Chicken Shop Date". Joined by her brother and collaborator FINNEAS, she admitted that she doesn't "know much" about superheroes, but said that Christian's in "The Dark Knight" is "the one" and her "favorite."

"I gotta be real," she began recounting during the sit-down with host Amelia Dimoldenberg. "A couple years ago, I had a dream about Christian Bale, and it was in a little cafe in the sunlight, and it made me realize I had to break up with my boyfriend at the time," she said as they all burst into laughter.

"Genuinely," the Grammy winner stressed, before adding in jest, "I woke up and I come to my senses." Amelia then chimed in, adding, "It's over."

During the interview for an Oscars Nominees "Pre-Luncheon" Luncheon, Amelia also asked the duo if Cillian Murphy was the inspiration behind her 2016 debut single "Ocean Eyes" which Eilish co-wrote with her brother. FINNEAS teased that he "probably" wrote the song about the "Oppenheimer" actor and revealed he's a big fan of his "eyes" in "Dunkirk".

  Editors' Pick

Billie did not reveal which boyfriend she broke up with after dreaming about Christian. She was last romantically linked to The Neighbourhood's frontman Jesse Rutherford before they broke up in May 2023. Prior to that, she dated Matthew Tyler Vorce.

Her celebrity crush aside, Billie and her brother FINNEAS have been confirmed as musical performers at the 2024 Academy Awards. They are booked to perform their "Barbie" song "What Was I Made For?", which is nominated for Best Original Song.

Ryan Gosling, Mark Ronson, Jon Batiste, Becky G, Scott George and the Osage singers will also be performing this year's nominated songs. Ryan, who is also nominated for Best Supporting Actor, will sing "I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie", for which he will be joined by the track's co-writer Mark Ron.

Jon will perform "It Never Went Away", which is taken from his fly-on-the-wall documentary "American Symphony", while Becky will make her Oscars debut with the Diane Warren-written "The Fire Inside" from "Flamin' Hot".

Scott and the Osage Singers will sing the Osage-language tribal song "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from "Killers of the Flower Moon", with the track being the 12th non-English language song to be nominated for an Oscar.

The 2024 Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel is set to return as the host.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin 'Embarrassed and Saddened' by Tampon Incident

Karol G Assures Fans She's 'Very Well' After Her Plane Made an Emergency Landing in L.A.
Related Posts
Billie Eilish, Ryan Gosling, Becky G and More Confirmed to Perform at 2024 Oscars

Billie Eilish, Ryan Gosling, Becky G and More Confirmed to Perform at 2024 Oscars

Billie Eilish Reveals Progress of Upcoming Third Album

Billie Eilish Reveals Progress of Upcoming Third Album

Billie Eilish Shuts Down TikTok Star Harry Daniels at People's Choice Awards

Billie Eilish Shuts Down TikTok Star Harry Daniels at People's Choice Awards

Grammys 2024: Billie Eilish Is 9-Time Winner With Song of the Year Victory

Grammys 2024: Billie Eilish Is 9-Time Winner With Song of the Year Victory

Latest News
Billie Eilish Cites Christian Bale as the Reason She Broke Up With an Ex-Boyfriend
  • Mar 02, 2024

Billie Eilish Cites Christian Bale as the Reason She Broke Up With an Ex-Boyfriend

Bianca Censori's Family Doubts Kanye West's Parenting Amid Alleged Baby Plans
  • Mar 02, 2024

Bianca Censori's Family Doubts Kanye West's Parenting Amid Alleged Baby Plans

Tori Spelling Spotted Chatting With Dean McDermott Nearly One Year After Split
  • Mar 02, 2024

Tori Spelling Spotted Chatting With Dean McDermott Nearly One Year After Split

Pamela Anderson Realizes Her Face Gets 'More Interesting With Age'
  • Mar 02, 2024

Pamela Anderson Realizes Her Face Gets 'More Interesting With Age'

Stephen Gaghan 'Collapsed' From Shock After Receiving Phone Call About Heath Ledger's Death
  • Mar 02, 2024

Stephen Gaghan 'Collapsed' From Shock After Receiving Phone Call About Heath Ledger's Death

50 Cent Teases His 'Captivating' Debut Fiction Novel
  • Mar 02, 2024

50 Cent Teases His 'Captivating' Debut Fiction Novel

Most Read
Donna D'Errico Reshares Racy Photo After Blasting Haters Over Her Removed Pics
Celebrity
  • 2024-02-29 15:59:12

Donna D'Errico Reshares Racy Photo After Blasting Haters Over Her Removed Pics

Beyonce Flaunts Pert Derriere and Rare Look With Mullet Hairstyle in New Photos

Beyonce Flaunts Pert Derriere and Rare Look With Mullet Hairstyle in New Photos

Bhad Bhabie's Baby Daddy Gets Handsy in Racy Maternity Photo Shoot

Bhad Bhabie's Baby Daddy Gets Handsy in Racy Maternity Photo Shoot

Tish Cyrus' Husband Dominic Purcell Rides the Wave Amid Noah Drama

Tish Cyrus' Husband Dominic Purcell Rides the Wave Amid Noah Drama

Aubrey O'Day Warns Public to 'Focus' on Recent Allegations Leveled at Diddy Instead of His Sexuality

Aubrey O'Day Warns Public to 'Focus' on Recent Allegations Leveled at Diddy Instead of His Sexuality

Jada Pinkett Explains Why She Wants Daughter Willow to Have a Relationship Like Hers With Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Explains Why She Wants Daughter Willow to Have a Relationship Like Hers With Will Smith

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Fighting Over Financial Issues Due to Her Lavish Spending

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Fighting Over Financial Issues Due to Her Lavish Spending

Kanye West Publicly Demands Kim Kardashian to Remove Their Kids From Their 'Fake' School

Kanye West Publicly Demands Kim Kardashian to Remove Their Kids From Their 'Fake' School

Taylor Swift's Family Loves That 'Big Dude' Travis Kelce Can Double Up as 'Built in Bodyguard'

Taylor Swift's Family Loves That 'Big Dude' Travis Kelce Can Double Up as 'Built in Bodyguard'