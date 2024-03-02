Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin 'Embarrassed and Saddened' by Tampon Incident

Instagram Celebrity

A video of the wild altercation at the Savannah, GA bar last Saturday also circulates online, featuring the Internet personality crawling away down the stairs.

AceShowbiz - Alaia Baldwin Aronow, the sister of Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin), has spoken out after making headlines for her tampon-involving incident. Via her attorney, the Internet personality showed remorse over the controversy.

In a statement to TMZ on Friday, March 1, Drew Findling detailed the incident. "On February 24, 2024, Ms. Aronow traveled to Savannah, GA to celebrate the upcoming marriage of a close friend. Sadly, what should have been a celebratory girls night out, unfortunately took an unexpected turn," he shared.

The attorney added that Alaia "is embarrassed and saddened by the events of that night." It was also stated that the daughter of Stephen Baldwin "is proactively taking the necessary steps to ensure that it never happens again."

The news outlet also obtained the footage of the wild altercation at the Savannah, GA bar last Saturday. The video saw a woman, who was allegedly Alaia, screaming at the bar security staff. Things escalated when she was later seen crawling away down the stairs.

Additionally, the woman who claimed Alaia threw used tampon at her was reportedly set to press charges following the brawl. Haliegh Cauley reavealed to TMZ that she's planning to see this through and press charges.

Prior to this, Alaia was reportedly charged with simple assault, simple battery, battery and criminal trespass. The bar manager called the police to report that she assaulted employees after she forced her way into an employee-only bathroom after being instructed to use the public restroom.

One bouncer claimed that Alaia pulled his hair while another alleged that she kicked him in the groin. Meanwhile, a female bartender said that Aronow threw a used tampon at her.

Alaia initially denied forcibly entering the bathroom and throwing the tampon. The 31-year-old, who is married to producer Andrew Aronow and has a daughter, later admitted to doing so though she insisted it was an act of defense.

Neither Stephen nor Hailey has commented on Alaia's legal trouble. The actor, however, recently sparked concern when he asked people to pray for Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber for an unknown reason.

