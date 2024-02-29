 

Billie Eilish, Ryan Gosling, Becky G and More Confirmed to Perform at 2024 Oscars

Cover Images/Faye's Vision
The 22-year-old Grammy winner will be joined by her brother FINNEAS to sing their 'Barbie' song 'What Was I Made For?', which is one of the nominees for Best Original Song alongside 'I'm Just Ken' to be performed by Ryan.

  • Feb 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish is to perform at the Oscars for the second time. The 22-year-old singer and her brother Finneas O'Connell, who previously sang their Bond theme "No Time to Die" at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony, are confirmed to be among the acts who will be taking to the stage at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on March 10, where they will treat the audience to a rendition of their "Barbie" song "What Was I Made For?"

In addition, organizers also confirmed Ryan Gosling, Mark Ronson, Jon Batiste, Becky G, Scott George and the Osage singers will be performing this year's nominated songs.

Ryan, who is also nominated for Best Supporting Actor, will sing "I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie", for which he will be joined by the track's co-writer Mark. Jon will perform "It Never Went Away", which is taken from his fly-on-the-wall documentary "American Symphony", while Becky will make her Oscars debut with the Diane Warren-written "The Fire Inside" from "Flamin' Hot".

  Editors' Pick

Scott and the Osage Singers will sing the Osage-language tribal song "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from "Killers of the Flower Moon", with the track being the 12th non-English language song to be nominated for an Oscar.

The singer admitted recently he didn't expect to be in contention for the award. Scott told The Hollywood Reporter, "We didn't really understand what we were in for. When I've talked to other people and they said, 'Well, there were over 200 songs in [consideration], and the people judging this were the composers and musicians,' it really shed a different light."

He added, "Because in the beginning, I thought, 'Well, we're tied to the movie and, kind of rough to say, but they're just throwing us a bone.' Then when they said that, I said, 'Wow, maybe there's something to this.' So I'm like, 'Wow, that's just crazy.' "

