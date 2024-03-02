Karol G Assures Fans She's 'Very Well' After Her Plane Made an Emergency Landing in L.A.

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Karol G has finally broken her silence after her private jet made an emergency landing in Los Angeles. In a statement shared on social media, the "Provenza" singer assured fans that she and her team are "very well."

The 33-year-old offered an update to her online devotees via Instagram Story on Friday, March 1. "Thank you to everyone who has been concerned and to those who have checked in with messages," she wrote in Spanish.

"My family, my team and I are all very well and grateful for a new opportunity," the musician, whose real name is Carolina Giraldo Navarro, went on noting. "God takes care of us and blesses us daily with life and health."

Karol's private plane made an emergency landing at Van Nuys Airport on Thursday after its cockpit began filling up with smoke. According to KABC-TV, the plane took off from Burbank Airport flying east but then turned around after the pilots alerted a control tower about the smoke.

A video published by Key News Network saw Karol, who is currently in the middle of a tour of Latin America, walking off the plane with several others. The group then hugged each other on the tarmac. Luckily, there are no reports of injuries.

The incident came just hours after the Colombian artist was named Billboard's Woman of the Year 2024, following in the footsteps of stars including Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift. She will pick up the honor at the Billboard Women in Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 6 and the singer will also take to the stage to perform.

The honor follows Karol's first Grammy Award win in February. She picked up Best Musica Urbana Album for "Manana Sera Bonito".

