Zack Snyder Is Done Making Superhero Movies
The 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' helmer says his first foray into the genre, 'Watchmen', and his last superhero film 'Justice League' serve as the bookends of 'its commercial freakshow peak.'

  • Dec 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Zack Snyder has moved on from making superhero movies. The 57-year-old filmmaker has made movies in the genre such as "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Zack Snyder's Justice League" and is happy to focus on other themes amid a dip in popularity for Marvel and DC blockbusters.

Zack told the i newspaper, "If my foray into superheroes starts with 'Watchmen' and ends with 'Justice League', it marks pretty cleanly that era for me. You could use those two movies as the bookends of what I would consider its commercial freakshow peak. Wherever we are now I don't know. And by the way, there could be another giant hit, who knows? For me, I'd moved out of those movies quite naturally."

Zack explained how he always had a desire to break down traditional superhero rules but revealed that this made Warner Bros. unsettled during the making of the 2016 film "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" as two icons of the genre were pitched against one another.

The "Rebel Moon" helmer said, "There's a set of rules about what the characters can and cannot do. Those comic books say, 'OK, we're slaves to canon. Why?' That's what iconic destruction is."

Zack continued, "They were hoping for a Marvel-like thing: 'We have superheroes. Why aren't they doing what those guys are doing? Why are they so dark? Why are they fighting with each other? What are we doing?' These are the kinds of conversations. The first clue was when we were trying to get a PG-13 (rating). I said, 'Well what is it they don't like? What do we have to do?' And they said, 'They just don't like the idea of Batman and Superman fighting.' And I said, 'Well I don't know what to say! That's the movie!' "

