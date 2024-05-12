John Krasinski Jokes About Using 'Blackmail' to Cast This A-Lister in New Movie 'IF'

NBC Movie

John Krasinski shares an anecdote behind the casting of his newest big-screen project which stars heavyweight names like George Clooney and Ryan Reynolds.

AceShowbiz - In an industry where forging connections and leveraging friendships can lead to cinematic gold, John Krasinski's newest film, "IF," stands as a testament to the power of creative vision and the enduring bonds of Hollywood camaraderie. During a recent appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", Krasinski detailed the interesting tactics he employed to gather an ensemble cast that reads like a who's who of Hollywood royalty, including Blake Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, Steve Carell, Bradley Cooper, and George Clooney.

Calling his pitch an "emotional blackmail," Krasinski recalls trying to convince the former "Gossip Girl" actress, "I was like, 'Everybody's doing it.' "

Beyond its star-studded lineup, "IF" is a project close to Krasinski's heart, conceived almost a decade ago out of the pure pleasure of watching his children immerse themselves in play. The onset of the coronavirus pandemic brought a newfound urgency to bring this project to life, fueling Krasinski's desire to remind everyone that the magical worlds children so easily access should never be forgotten, even in the toughest times.

Lively's involvement in the project showcases the whimsical nature of the film, where she plays Octopuss, a cat dressed as an octopus who overcomes her fear of water. This role exemplifies the movie's underlying message of facing fears and finding strength in imagination.

The film not only signifies a massive professional undertaking for Krasinski but also marks moments of emotional reunion with former co-stars and mentors. George Clooney's involvement resonates particularly deeply with Krasinski, as Clooney had early on seen potential in him not just as an actor but as a director. Their bond underlines a significant theme in Krasinski's career trajectory, reflecting the profound impact of mentorship and belief in one's latent capabilities.

Perhaps the most poignant reunion came between Krasinski and Steve Carrell, capturing the hearts of "The Office" fans. A moment shared on-set led to tears instead of laughs, as Carrell expressed his pride in Krasinski's directorial venture, evidencing the deep-rooted connections formed during their previous work together.

With an emotional narrative both on-screen and behind the scenes, "IF" is not just a movie; it's a heartwarming celebration of imagination, friendship, and the unbreakable ties forged in the fires of creativity. As it hits theaters on May 17, audiences will undoubtedly be reminded of the magical worlds they once frequented, a reminder that is both timely and timeless.