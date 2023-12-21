 

'RHOSLC' Star Lisa Barlow's Teen Son Hospitalized During His Mormon Mission in Colombia

The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star takes to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share that she's missing her 19-year-old son Jack who has been hospitalized in the country for 3 days.

AceShowbiz - "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Lisa Barlow's son Jack's recent trip turned to be a health scare. The Bravo personality made use of her X account to share that her teen son was hospitalized when he was on his Mormon mission in Colombia.

On Tuesday, December 19, Lisa wrote to her followers, "I miss Jack every day. He has been in the hospital for 3 days and it's killing me not being there."

The reality TV star added that her 19-year-old son, whom she shares with husband John Barlow, could go back to Utah if he wanted to, but so far he decided to stay. "If he wanted to come home tomorrow, he could. He has private conversations with us," the LUXE Marketing founder explained.

While Lisa hasn't shared what caused Jack to be hospitalized, she responded to criticism about why Jack was in Colombia. "Jack is in Colombia. Sorry to disappoint those who can't control their inner b***h and make up lies about where and why he went," she clapped back at a user.

Back in June, Lisa made use of her Instagram account to celebrate her older son's "major milestone" at his high school graduation. "I'm so glad I was blessed to be your mom," Lisa wrote on Instagram at the time.

"You are everything beautiful in this world. You are the absolute best older brother. Most thoughtful son and my whole sunshine. I've been in awe of you since the day you were mine. You are so confident in being you and this journey you are going on will for sure impact the lives of others," she continued.

Later in October, Lisa wrote a heartfelt birthday tribute when her son turned 19. "I wish we were with you to celebrate. Jack Barlow - you could not be more amazing. Could not have asked for a more amazing son. I miss you everyday and know God is with you," she penned at the time.

