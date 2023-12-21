 

Meghan Markle Returns to Acting in New Video Campaign for Coffee Brand

The Duchess of Sussex, who used to star on 'Suits', plays a role in a new video campaign for instant coffee brand Clevr after deciding to quit acting when she married Prince Harry in 2018.

  • Dec 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex made a brief return to acting to play an intern in an advertisement. The instant coffee brand Clevr released a social media promo on Instagram this week, in which the former "Suits" star, who quit acting when she married Prince Harry in 2018, popped up to play a role in the company that she is a private investor of.

Co-founder Hannah Mendoza invited viewers on a tour of the Clevr offices. She said, "I want to give a huge shout-out to our amazing Clevr team here at HQ. Without them, we are nothing."

The 42-year-old former lifestyle blogger was then seen sorting packages as Mendoza quipped that the staff had "been listening to [Britney Spears] on loop since 2019."

She was also seen behind a desk wearing glasses before handing her boss a drink and then fist-bumping a new team member. It was previously rumoured that Meghan is considering a return to acting as well as possibly reactivating her lifestyle brand The Tig.

A source told Life and Style magazine, "She'd gotten a bunch of offers over the last five years, but turned them down because she really was trying to embrace royal life and, later, forge a new path behind the scenes in Hollywood with Harry. But now that's all changed. With other opportunities drying up, she's actively looking for roles and talking to some big-name directors and producers. Harry is 100 per cent supportive of all of it. Acting is what Meghan knows and what she’s always loved."

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation has been hit by a colossal dip in donations of nearly £10 million. Harry, 39, and his 42-year-old wife's charity released its tax fillings for 2022, which showed only two donors gave £795,210 each in the past year.

It's a huge drop in donations of £8.7 million, as in 2021, the foundation received just over £10.3 million from several donors. Archewell said it wasn't out of the ordinary for foundations to receive a huge influx of funding in its first year to be used over a long period.

It said, "It is most fiscally responsible not to continue to raise large sums of money with millions still in reserve. In 2022, (we) focused on building out original programming that successfully launched in 2023. The Archewell Foundation is grateful for such a successful year and looks forward to continued growth in 2024."

Detailed financial documents also revealed the foundation recorded a loss of £536,357 due to the shortfall in donations. Last year, it landed a profit of more than £7.1 million. The tax report also showed the Sussexes only work for one hour a week, despite being the foundation's directors.

Accounts showed the total revenue for Archewell this year came to £1,594,437, which took into account donations and income from investments. But expenses came to more – making up a total of £2.1 million. The Foundation employed five people in 2022, with salaries totalling £509,285 for the year.

