Kristin Cavallari Explains Why Cutting Her Dad Off Is the 'Best Thing' She's Ever Done
When opening up about her estranged relationship with her dad Dennis, the 'Hills' alum says she didn't want to be around him when she was younger, adding that he always made her feel like she 'wasn't good enough.'

  • Dec 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kristin Cavallari doesn't regret cutting her father Dennis off. In the Tuesday, December 19 episode of her "Let's Be Honest" podcast, "The Hills" alum declared that ending their relationship is the "best thing" she's ever done.

"I cut my dad out of my life about two years ago, which has honestly been the best thing I've ever done," the 36-year-old began. "I actually didn't even realize that my dad was a narcissist until I was an adult."

Noting that she didn't want to be around him when she was younger, Kristin added that he always made her feel like she "wasn't good enough." She then explained, "But then the flip side of that is, sometimes he would put me on this pedestal and talk me up. Now as an adult looking back, it was when it benefitted you and made you look good."

"How I got my dad out of my life was something happened with my kids and it crossed the line. And I was like, 'You know what? I'm f**king done.' And he blamed me for it, like threw everything back in my face," the TV personality, who shares three kids with ex-husband Jay Cutler, divulged. "I was always like, I can take it. You know. I can take the abuse. I have my whole life. But it's like when you start now messing with my kids, I'm not doing it."

  Editors' Pick

Kristin has been open about being protective of her kids, daughter Saylor, 8, sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9. Earlier this year, the mom of three insisted that she won't allow her children to go into entertainment until they are 18.

Speaking on "The Jennifer Hudson Show", the fashion designer explained, "It's hard enough being in school and doing everything that you're doing as a kid, so [I'd say] just focus on that, and we'll cross that bridge when it comes." She added, "I'm just trying to keep them kids as long as possible."

Kristin, who rose to fame in 2004 when she became a cast member on "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County", also revealed that the MTV show "fell into her lap." She said, "You know, I was in high school when that started, and really that show fell into my lap. When I graduated high school, I moved up here to L.A. and I just kind of rode the wave. And now I'm in Franklin, Tennessee. And I gotta say, it's nice to be kind of out of entertainment but to dip my toe back in when I want to."

