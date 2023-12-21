Ari Lennox Share Reflective Post to Celebrate 1 Year of Sobriety

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Pressure' songstress, who announced in June 2022 that she wanted to skip shows that require her to fly, admits that 'drinking was my ritual to combat my immense fear of flying.'

AceShowbiz - Ari Lennox has celebrated a new milestone in her life. When marking one year of sobriety, the "Pressure" songstress took to social media to share a reflective post.

Making use of Instagram, the 32-year-old shared several pictures of herself and screenshots of lengthy notes. At some point, she wrote, "You see, drinking was my ritual to combat my immense fear of flying." She added, " 'Just alcohol' could've killed me. I had many guardian angels watching over me that day. Thank God there was nobody filming (I pray and hope [crying emoji, side-eye emoji]) it was pretty divine."

"I decided December 18th 2022, would be the day I got clean. You know what I realized after 1 year of many sober flights? I never needed alcohol to get through the flight," she continued. "I thought I needed alcohol to escape my reality and to cope. I needed an excuse to drink and not feel the pain of every day life and trauma. It was my numbing vacation to avoid my purpose and my truth."

Ari went on to note, "Thank you to my fans. I love when yall share with me your sober dreams and fetes. It makes me so emotional. I'm so proud of you and I love you all so much. We can do this." In the caption, she gushed, "I'm one year sober from alcohol today. I love you all."

Back in June 2022, Ari declared that she wanted to skip shows that required her to fly. "For my mental health and sanity, I will not be doing any shows that require me to fly," she first penned.

"I can not keep torturing myself with this huge fear of mine. It is literally destroying my health. Enough is enough," the musician further elaborated. "I'm so sorry to all that are inconvenienced by this. Don't know what this will mean for my career but I just can't do it."

