Alyssa Milano Gets Cryptic After Being Accused of Getting Shannen Doherty Fired From 'Charmed'

Dec 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Alyssa Milano gets cryptic in a new post after being accused of getting Shannen Doherty fired from "Charmed". When reflecting on her life on her 51st birthday, the Phoebe Halliwell depicter on the drama series shared a message about "resilience."

"Today is my birthday! However, instead of just saying my age, from now on I'm going to say that I have reached 'level 51,' " the actress began in a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, December 18. "To unlock this level, I have discovered a few cheat codes that have helped me navigate the challenges and triumphs along the way. The first cheat code is RESILIENCE."

"I have faced my fair share of heartache, anxiety, and depression, but I have managed to overcome them with LOVE," she continued. "Love for myself, which keeps me evolving and searching, love for others, which keeps me gentle and forgiving, and love for the world around me which keeps me in awe at what has been created here. It is through this love that I have found the strength to keep pushing forward.

Noting that "another cheat code that has been instrumental in reaching level 51 is GRATITUDE," Alyssa added, "Compassion and empathy are two more cheat codes that have helped me reach level 51 status." She further elaborated, "Although they can sometimes be uncomfortable emotions to experience, they have shaped me into a kind and humble person who strives to ease the suffering of humanity."

"However, the most significant factor in reaching level 51 is the people in my life who love me unconditionally. Their support, care, and acceptance have been the driving force behind my personal growth," she concluded. "So, as I celebrate my birthday at level 51, I do so with a sense of accomplishment and gratitude. I embrace the challenges and joys that lie ahead, knowing that I have the cheat codes of resilience, gratitude, compassion, empathy, and the love of those around me to guide me through this game of life."

Alyssa made the post after her "Charmed" co-star Holly Marie Combs claimed that she was the reason behind Shannen's firing from the show. When appearing on Shannen's "Let's Be Clear" podcast, Holly recalled a meeting with show producer Jonathan Levin in the early 2000s to get to the bottom of why Shannen was fired.

"(Jonathan) said, 'We didn't mean to, but we've been backed into this corner, we're basically in this position where it's one or the other,' " Holly recounted. " 'We were told (by Alyssa) it's her or (Shannen) and Alyssa has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment.' "

