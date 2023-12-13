 

'The White Lotus' Season 3 to 'Blow People's Minds' With Special 'Treat'

Returning cast member Natasha Rothwell claims the HBO television series is going to shock everyone as she teases some surprises in the upcoming third installment.

AceShowbiz - Natasha Rothwell has said people are in "for a treat" with "The White Lotus" season three. The 44-year-old actress - who featured in the first season of the comedy-drama as spa manager Belinda Lindsey - was confirmed earlier this year to be back for the next story in the anthology series, and she's teased the plot will "blow people's minds" though she refused to give any specific details.

"I've read all the scripts and I can't say anything but I will say it's going to blow people's minds. I gasped out loud no less than five times and that was just reading them, so people are in for a treat," she said to the Hollywood Reporter.

Details of the third series are being held tightly under wraps, with Natasha not giving too much away, but she did confirm that filming will be commencing "definitely in the next calendar year."

The first season of "The White Lotus" was set in Hawaii, with the second taking place in Sicily, and it was recently revealed the third be based in Hawaii. Showrunner Mike White previously teased he was keen to explore the topics of "death and Eastern religion and spirituality" with the new season.

Meanwhile, Natasha can next be seen in "Wonka" and she felt she had been "brought back to her musical theatre days" because of the extensive rehearsals and choreography she had to learn. She added, "It really felt like a Broadway production at points."

And the actress heaped praise on Timothee Chalamet, who has the lead role in the "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" prequel. She said, "Gene Wilder was a comedy hero of mine so I remember him from the toy and all of his films, so to know that this film was the prequel to that, you get to see the DNA of Gene Wilder in Timmy's performance, which is incredible."

