 

Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Standing Up Against 'Vicious' Person in the Industry

Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Standing Up Against 'Vicious' Person in the Industry
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'American Idol' winner reflects on her early career in the entertainment business and how she celebrated herself with a special tattoo after rebuking a mean person.

  • Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson has a tattoo on her middle finger to celebrate standing up for herself. The 41-year-old singer found fame as the inaugural winner of "American Idol" in 2002 but admitted that it took her a few years in the industry to deal with the "shortcomings" of others and inked herself after finally putting a particularly "vicious" person in their place.

"I get tattoos, a lot of them are when not great things happen. I like the reminder that I made it; sometimes things feel so big in your world at that moment and you feel like you're not gonna make it and then you do. So usually, that's when I get the tattoo," she said on her self-titled talk show.

"One of my favourites is on my middle finger! People can be very mean, they can be just vicious. If you're not successful how they want you to be and doing what you want, it's usually their shortcomings."

  Editors' Pick

"Someone was so vicious and I was so tired of sitting in a room where men made me feel like s***. And then I was like 'You know what? Nope!' I finally had the guts to say - and I was in my 20s, I started when I was 19 - it took a minute but I finally said 'This is about you' and I totally said everything I wanted to say in that moment. So that's one of my favourite tattoos."

The "Behind These Hazel Eyes" hitmaker has River, nine, and seven-year-old Remy with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock and recently explained that her children are unaware of the complications of fame and she wants to teach them "gratitude and appreciation" for what they have in life.

She told People, "They don't know the fame thing yet. They just think everybody can do that, right? Which is kind of cool, but at the same time you want to teach them the gratitude and appreciation factor. Privilege is definitely taught in my household. They're annoyed with it, probably."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sophia Bush Relied on Divorcee Group Chat to Cope With Her Split From Grant Hughes

George Clooney Pulls This Classic Move If His Kids Are Acting Up
Related Posts
Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Ordered to Pay Her Over $2 Million Following Divorce

Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Ordered to Pay Her Over $2 Million Following Divorce

Kelly Clarkson Surprises Fans With New Hair Transformation

Kelly Clarkson Surprises Fans With New Hair Transformation

Kelly Clarkson Praises Taylor Swift for Finding 'Loophole' in Tricky Music Industry

Kelly Clarkson Praises Taylor Swift for Finding 'Loophole' in Tricky Music Industry

Kelly Clarkson Felt Miserable in Los Angeles After Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Kelly Clarkson Felt Miserable in Los Angeles After Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Latest News
Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit
  • Dec 13, 2023

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit

Hilary Duff Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4
  • Dec 13, 2023

Hilary Duff Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

'Paddington Bear' Stage Musical Is in the Works
  • Dec 13, 2023

'Paddington Bear' Stage Musical Is in the Works

George Clooney Pulls This Classic Move If His Kids Are Acting Up
  • Dec 13, 2023

George Clooney Pulls This Classic Move If His Kids Are Acting Up

Zooey Deschanel's Ex Afraid Their Divorce Would Affect Their Joint Business
  • Dec 13, 2023

Zooey Deschanel's Ex Afraid Their Divorce Would Affect Their Joint Business

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Foundation Suffers Loss Due to Huge Drop in Donations
  • Dec 13, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Foundation Suffers Loss Due to Huge Drop in Donations

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel
Celebrity

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Irina Shayk Flaunts Toned Abs and Legs After Reuniting With Tom Brady in Miami

Irina Shayk Flaunts Toned Abs and Legs After Reuniting With Tom Brady in Miami

Reginae Carter and Armon Warren Confirm Relationship Status With Cheerful Snowy Video

Reginae Carter and Armon Warren Confirm Relationship Status With Cheerful Snowy Video