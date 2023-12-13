George Clooney Pulls This Classic Move If His Kids Are Acting Up

CBS Celebrity

Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - George Clooney schools his kids by pretending to phone Santa Claus. The 62-year-old actor shares twins Alexander and Ella, six, with wife Amal Clooney, 45, and revealed that if they are acting up throughout the year, he enlists the help of a friend who poses as the jolly fat man to remind them to behave again in the run up to Christmas.

"They're still all into the Santa thing, which is very helpful, because when my kids are acting poorly, let's say in July, I have a call from Santa," he told People.

"And I go, 'Hey Santa, how's it going?' And he's like, 'Everything's going good. How are the kids?' And I go, 'Well, I don't know. Kids, how are you guys doing?' They're like, [whining]. And then I get away with it. I actually have a buddy whose phone comes up 'Santa.' "

The "Ticket to Paradise" star previously explained he was shocked to learn that two babies were on the way after initially only expecting one as he admitted his apprehension over the idea of becoming a father later on in life.

Speaking on "The Drew Barrymore Show", he said, "That wasn't part of the plan. Amal's sister has twins too! We went to that thing at 12 weeks where they go, there's the kid. [To] look at the picture of the kid. And [the doctor] goes, 'It's a boy.' Then he goes, 'And a girl.' And I was like, 'What? It was such a disaster. I was like, 'Are you kidding me?' Now it's the greatest thing in the world. I was terrified then! I was 56 years old and that just sounded terrifying to me!"

