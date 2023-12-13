 

Sophia Bush Relied on Divorcee Group Chat to Cope With Her Split From Grant Hughes

The former 'One Tree Hill' star traded hilarious memes and inspiring quotes on her 'Hot Divorce Summer' group chat and jokes about adapting it for the big screen.

  Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sophia Bush's friends altered the name of their group chat "Hot Divorce Summer" after her breakup. The former "One Tree Hill" actress - who sought divorce from her entrepreneur husband Grant Hughes, 40, in August after only one year of marriage - revealed some of her pals have been going through their own tough splits, and they were helping each other out.

"Do you remember that Megan Thee Stallion song 'Hot Girl Summer'? At one point someone renamed it 'Hot Divorce Summer.' And I was just dying," she said to co-host Bethany Joy Lenz on their "Drama Queens" podcast.

"I was like, the fact that we have this group chat that is literally giving everybody life and people are trading recommendations for lawyers, sending each other quotes from phenomenal writers. We have a book club going. We're sending each other really hilarious memes from TikTok. It just got so great."

  Editors' Pick

She even joked about the idea of bringing their divorcee group chat to the big screen. She quipped, "Maybe we need to make that movie." Bethany added, "That's the rom-com I want to watch!"

Back in October, it was reported Sophia was dating former soccer player Ashlyn Harris, 38, who filed for divorce from her fellow athlete wife Ali Krieger, 39, in September. Sophia and the retired player were seen together in photos posted to social media by Canadian soccer player Selenia Iacchelli, prompting fans to speculate that something more was going on between them.

A source told Page Six about the pair's apparent budding romance, "It's very new. They are definitely a couple." A separate source told UsWeekly the pair had "instant chemistry" and "bonded over their breakups and having to start over."

Meanwhile, it's said Sophia and Grant "remain good friends" despite their divorce. An insider previously told the same outlet, "Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during Covid through their love of community service. They continue to run their non-profit together and remain good friends."

