Natalie Portman Is 'in Horror' at Hamas Attacks, Gal Gadot Asks People to Support Israel

Undeterred by backlash from those supporting Palestine, the 'Thor' actress, the 'Wonder Woman' star, Madonna, Andy Cohen and many more celebrities show their support for Israel amid the conflict.

Oct 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Natalie Portman and Gal Gadot have spoken up in support of Israel amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Undeterred by backlash from those supporting Palestine, they have condemned Hamas following a surprise attack on Saturday morning, October 7 that has killed at least 900 people with more than 100 civilians kidnapped and held hostage.

Expressing her deepest sympathy, Natalie, who was born in Jerusalem, posted on Instagram on Sunday, "My heart is shattered for the people of Israel. Children, women and the elderly have been murdered and abducted from their own homes."

"I am in horror at these barbaric acts," the Jane Foster depicter in the "Thor" film series continued, "and my heart is pounding with love and prayer for the families of all affected."

Another Israeli-born actress, Gal, initially posted on Saturday, "I stand with Israel you should too. The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening!" On Monday, she followed up the post with another one which asked for support for Israel. "Israel is under attack and we need your support!" it read.

Madonna, meanwhile, shared a graphic video of rockets and slain bodies on the streets of Israel to highlight the casualties caused by the attacks. She penned a lengthy statement in the caption, "Watching all of these families and especially children being herded, assaulted and murdered in the streets is Heartbreaking. Imagine if this was happening to you??"

She continued, "My heart goes out to Israel. To Families and Homes that have been destroyed. To children who are lost. To Innocent Victims who have Been Killed. To All who are Suffering or who will suffer from this conflict. Im Praying For you. I am aware that this is the work of Hamas and there are many innocent people in Palestine who do not support this terrorist organization. This Tragic attack will only cause more suffering for everyone."

Amy Schumer reposted a statement from activist Mandana Dayani who criticized those defending the slaughter. "Never in my years as an activist, have I seen other activists, upon seeing footage of little girls being killed and dragged through the streets, immediately find the burning need to go on the internet and justify their deaths. 'Oh, here all the reasons that girl was burned alive!' "

It continued to read, "For complete clarity, the only reason you do this, is because you have been made to believe that the killing of Jews can be justified. Because every civilization has taught that the life of a Jew is less valuable than your own. It's the Hitler playbook. Your antisemitism is not unconscious. It is so deeply rooted in your bones and you are so comfortable with it, you are not even able to consider its impact on your friends."

Others like Andy Cohen, Mark Hamill, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Sarah Silverman and Debra Messing have also voiced their support for Israel. Kylie, whose friends Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid had been advocating for Palestine for years, received backlash following her Sunday IG Story and has lost 1 million Instagram followers following the controversy.

