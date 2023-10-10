 

Kylie Jenner Loses Instagram Followers Significantly After Israel Post Backlash

Kylie Jenner Loses Instagram Followers Significantly After Israel Post Backlash
Instagram
Celebrity

According to a new report, people start massively unfollowing the 'Kardashians' star on the platform amid backlash after she showed support for Israel in a now-deleted Instagram Story.

  • Oct 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner continues to face repercussions after she showed support for Israel. According to a new report, people have started massively unfollowing "The Kardashians" star on Instagram amid backlash over her controversial post.

It was said that the cosmetics mogul lost 1 million Instagram followers following the controversy. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, who used to be the most followed woman on the platform, had her followers decreased from 400 million to 399 million in just a few days.

In response to the report, fans showed little to no sympathy for the mom of two. "why can't celebrities like her just stay silent if they don't know anything about the situation," one user wrote in an Instagram comment. "Good, maybe this will make her sit down and check her facts before choosing sides. Nit that I have much hope," another noted.

  Editors' Pick

"If you don't know the facts, you shouldn't comment," one person suggested. Another said, "lesson to educate yourself before you post something political." One other, meanwhile, pointed out that it was "a very complex situation," saying, "if she supported palestine she would've lost more. however i think it's a very complex situation and celebs shouldn't speak on it."

Kylie landed in hot water for showing support for Israel in a now-deleted Instagram Story following a Hamas attack. The 26-year-old was called "disgusting" by Internet users for being a pro-Israel even though her best friends, including Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, had been advocating for Palestine for years.

In the said post, the reality TV star re-shared a post from the pro-Israel account @StandWithUs. It stated, "Now and always we stand with the people of Israel." The caption, meanwhile, read, "SHARE if you stand with the people of Israel as they face one of the most frightening situations in many years."

The backlash was almost immediate, with one saying, "kylie posting this even tho her BESTFRIENDS bella & gigi hadid, haze, simi, & fai khadra are palestinians is truly disgusting." Another comment read, "It's very obvious she doesn't even know what's happening. She. Just wants to join the trend."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ed Sheeran Praised by 'Sumotherhood' Director for His Acting Chops
Related Posts
Kylie Jenner Dubbed 'Disgusting' for Sharing Pro-Israel Post Despite Friends' Support for Palestine

Kylie Jenner Dubbed 'Disgusting' for Sharing Pro-Israel Post Despite Friends' Support for Palestine

Kylie Jenner Leaves Jordyn Woods Feeling 'Snubbed' for Skipping Her Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner Leaves Jordyn Woods Feeling 'Snubbed' for Skipping Her Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Officially Granted Permission to Change Son's Name

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Officially Granted Permission to Change Son's Name

Kylie Jenner and Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet Spotted Wearing Matching Jewelry

Kylie Jenner and Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet Spotted Wearing Matching Jewelry

Latest News
Kylie Jenner Loses Instagram Followers Significantly After Israel Post Backlash
  • Oct 10, 2023

Kylie Jenner Loses Instagram Followers Significantly After Israel Post Backlash

Rich Paul Gets Coy on Adele Marriage Rumors
  • Oct 10, 2023

Rich Paul Gets Coy on Adele Marriage Rumors

Ed Sheeran Praised by 'Sumotherhood' Director for His Acting Chops
  • Oct 10, 2023

Ed Sheeran Praised by 'Sumotherhood' Director for His Acting Chops

Jessica Lange Accuses DC and Marvel of Sacrificing Art for Profit
  • Oct 10, 2023

Jessica Lange Accuses DC and Marvel of Sacrificing Art for Profit

Tia Mowry Fires Back at Fan for Criticizing Her Post About 'Complicated' Dating Life
  • Oct 10, 2023

Tia Mowry Fires Back at Fan for Criticizing Her Post About 'Complicated' Dating Life

Paul McCartney Pens Tribute to 'Lovely' Wife on Wedding Anniversary
  • Oct 10, 2023

Paul McCartney Pens Tribute to 'Lovely' Wife on Wedding Anniversary

Most Read
Ed Begley Jr. Blames Gambling Addiction for Making Him Incapable of Monogamous Relationship
Celebrity

Ed Begley Jr. Blames Gambling Addiction for Making Him Incapable of Monogamous Relationship

Kylie Jenner Dubbed 'Disgusting' for Sharing Pro-Israel Post Despite Friends' Support for Palestine

Kylie Jenner Dubbed 'Disgusting' for Sharing Pro-Israel Post Despite Friends' Support for Palestine

Jamie Lee Curtis Removes Post Supporting Israel Following Backlash

Jamie Lee Curtis Removes Post Supporting Israel Following Backlash

Diddy's Heart Is 'Broken Forever' Following Baby Mama Kim Porter's Death

Diddy's Heart Is 'Broken Forever' Following Baby Mama Kim Porter's Death

Meghan Markle Wrote Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's Wedding Invitations

Meghan Markle Wrote Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's Wedding Invitations

Food Network Star Michael Chiarello Died at 61 From Allergic Reaction

Food Network Star Michael Chiarello Died at 61 From Allergic Reaction

Mia Thornton's Ex-Husband Accuses Her of Cheating, Suggests She Married Him for Money

Mia Thornton's Ex-Husband Accuses Her of Cheating, Suggests She Married Him for Money

Al Pacino's Baby Mama Noor Alfallah Seen Enjoying Sting Concert With Ex

Al Pacino's Baby Mama Noor Alfallah Seen Enjoying Sting Concert With Ex

Josh Gad Diagnosed With 'Abdominal Issues' Following 'Medical Emergency'

Josh Gad Diagnosed With 'Abdominal Issues' Following 'Medical Emergency'