Kylie Jenner Loses Instagram Followers Significantly After Israel Post Backlash

According to a new report, people start massively unfollowing the 'Kardashians' star on the platform amid backlash after she showed support for Israel in a now-deleted Instagram Story.

Oct 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner continues to face repercussions after she showed support for Israel. According to a new report, people have started massively unfollowing "The Kardashians" star on Instagram amid backlash over her controversial post.

It was said that the cosmetics mogul lost 1 million Instagram followers following the controversy. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, who used to be the most followed woman on the platform, had her followers decreased from 400 million to 399 million in just a few days.

In response to the report, fans showed little to no sympathy for the mom of two. "why can't celebrities like her just stay silent if they don't know anything about the situation," one user wrote in an Instagram comment. "Good, maybe this will make her sit down and check her facts before choosing sides. Nit that I have much hope," another noted.

"If you don't know the facts, you shouldn't comment," one person suggested. Another said, "lesson to educate yourself before you post something political." One other, meanwhile, pointed out that it was "a very complex situation," saying, "if she supported palestine she would've lost more. however i think it's a very complex situation and celebs shouldn't speak on it."

Kylie landed in hot water for showing support for Israel in a now-deleted Instagram Story following a Hamas attack. The 26-year-old was called "disgusting" by Internet users for being a pro-Israel even though her best friends, including Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, had been advocating for Palestine for years.

In the said post, the reality TV star re-shared a post from the pro-Israel account @StandWithUs. It stated, "Now and always we stand with the people of Israel." The caption, meanwhile, read, "SHARE if you stand with the people of Israel as they face one of the most frightening situations in many years."

The backlash was almost immediate, with one saying, "kylie posting this even tho her BESTFRIENDS bella & gigi hadid, haze, simi, & fai khadra are palestinians is truly disgusting." Another comment read, "It's very obvious she doesn't even know what's happening. She. Just wants to join the trend."

