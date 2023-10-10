Gigi Hadid Has 'Crush' on Bradley Cooper After Overnight Getaway Amid Romance Rumors

Instagram/Cover Images Celebrity

Shortly after being spotted with Bradley outside her apartment, the Victoria's Secret model reportedly wants to have something more than a friendship with the 'Silver Linings Playbook' actor.

Oct 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gigi Hadid allegedly has a "crush" on Bradley Cooper following several outings together. While being romantically linked to Bradley, the Victoria's Secret model might want to have something more than a friendship with the "Silver Linings Playbook" actor.

Speaking to PEOPLE on Monday, October 9, an insider spilled that the 28-year-old model has "had sort of a crush on [Bradley] for a while." The source went on to say that she is seemingly open to being involved in more than a friendship with the 48-year-old actor.

About Gigi and Bradley's current stance, the source further revealed, "They are having fun. She's independent, busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities so I don't see anything serious happening right away if at all."

"[They have] things in common so it's possible to see it progress. It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles," the source continued. "It's cute…and there is an attraction."

The insider additionally shared that Gigi currently focuses on modeling, developing her fashion line and spending time with her 3-year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with her former partner and singer Zayn Malik. However, the insider added that she has been interested in acting, prompting her and Bradley to have something in common.

The revelation about Gigi's crush on Bradley came shortly after the two were spotted out and about in New York City. On Sunday, October 8, the rumored couple was caught on camera outside her apartment after he drove his black matte Mercedes-Benz G-class SUV and she sat on the passenger seat.

In pictures making their rounds online, Bradley could be seen carrying a luggage in one of his hands and a backpack on his shoulders. The "A Star Is Born" actor and Gigi seemed to have come back from an overnight getaway.

This was not the first time Gigi and Bradley made a public appearance together. On Thursday night, October 5, the two were seen leaving restaurant Via Carota in the Big Apple and getting into the same car. At that time, they were accompanied by her safety guard.

Previously, Gigi was romantically linked to actor Leonardo DiCaprio and had been photographed hanging out with him several times. Meanwhile, Bradley was previously in a relationship with Irina Shayk. The former couple shares daughter Lea De Seine together.

You can share this post!