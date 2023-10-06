Kevin Costner's Epic Western Film 'Horizon: An American Saga' Gets First Teaser and Release Dates

Warner Bros. Movie

The 'Yellowstone' actor saddles up in the first sneak-peek video which also reveals that the epic saga will be released in theaters in two parts, both in 2024.

AceShowbiz - Warner Bros. has set a release date for Kevin Costner's new film "Horizon: An American Saga". Along with the first teaser for the movie, the studio announced on Thursday, October 5 that the epic Western film will be split into two parts, both coming in summer 2024.

According to the teaser, "Chapter 1" will open in U.S. theaters on June 28, 2024, and "Chapter 2" will arrive on August 16, 2024. The first part will open against Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two", while the sequel will be released a week after Lionsgate's "Borderlands" adaptation starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart.

In the teaser, Costner's character, which is yet to be unveiled, takes the center stage. He is seen riding a horse on a vast green field while holding a riffle. He then stops the horse and turns around before firing shots at something unseen.

"Horizon" is set in the pre- and post-American Civil War period depicting the expansion of the American west. While the official synopsis has not been released, Costner previously shared, "It's a beautiful story; it's a hard story."

"It involves women trying to get by in a world that was impossibly tough," he explained. "They were often [dragged] out to these places because that's where the men wanted to go; women were following their men. They didn't ask to be in these territories that were unsettled and dangerous, and life wasn't easy. I've chosen to make sure that was really obvious, that that wasn't easy, and how vulnerable people were."

In addition to starring, the "Yellowstone" star directs the film and co-wrote the script along with Jon Baird. It's the 68-year-old actor's fourth directorial effort following 2003's "Open Range", 1997's "The Post Man" and 1990's Oscar Best Picture winner "Dances With Wolves".

Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston and Will Patton also star in "Horizon".

