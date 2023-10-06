Zendaya and Tom Holland Share Pics From Fun Date With Puppies at London Animal Rescue

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

During their trip, the 'Euphoria' actress and her beau/'Spider-Man' co-star wear matching hazmat suits as they play with a number of puppies at the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

AceShowbiz - Zendaya Coleman and Tom Holland have enjoyed a fun date in his native U.K. During their trip to London, the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" stars chose to play with a number of cute puppies together.

On Thursday, October 5, the 27-year-old actress uploaded a series of photos from her amusing date with Tom. In one of the snaps, she could be seen holding a brown puppy in her arms while adoringly gazing at the dog which was peacefully sleeping. Over the adorable picture, she noted, "Puppy heaven," adding two pink hearts emoji.

The actress portraying Rue Bennett on "Euphoria" went on to release a picture, capturing the puppy in a closer look, in another Story. With an addition of pink heart emoji, she described her excitement for seeing the cute animal by writing, "Like… are you kidding me."

Not stopping there, Zendaya further unleashed a video of her and the puppy, which seemed comfortable being cradled by her. In the footage, she was rubbing one of its cheeks and ears while looking at its moving leg. "Got the lil leg going lol," she penned over the clip. "Noons gonna be so mad when he smells me," she continued, making a reference to her own dog.

In addition, Tom shared a number of photos on his own Instagram page. The first picture saw him kneeling on one knee with a number of puppies in a small room. He was rubbing one of them with both of his hands, which were covered in a pair of blue gloves.

Another snap showed the "Uncharted" actor striking a pose with one of the staff at the animal rescue. He was wearing a white-and-blue hazmat suit, a similar one that Zendaya donned. In the post, he also unveiled a photo of his girlfriend looking smitten with a puppy in her arms. Along with the photos, he simply penned in the caption, "Puppies."

It did not take long for Tom's post to be flooded with positive online responses. In the comments section, one Instagram user gushed, "We are definitely being blessed with Tomdaya content this week and I love it." Another chimed in, "I will never get tired of tom x puppies content." Meanwhile, a third asked, "Are you kidding me???? Did you take them all???"

