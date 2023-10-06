 

Tom Sandoval Regrets Not Being Honest With Ex Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval Regrets Not Being Honest With Ex Ariana Madix
On his new podcast 'Everybody Loves Tom, the 'Vanderpump Rules' star also admits that he's 'been been pretty f**king miserable' following his cheating scandal involving Raquel Leviss.

AceShowbiz - Tom Sandoval has felt "miserable" since his cheating scandal erupted.The "Vanderpump Rules" star, who split from Ariana Madix after it emerged that he had an affair with Raquel Leviss, admits that he's now determined to learn from his mistakes.

He said on "Everybody Loves Tom" podcast, "I fully f**king regret it. I feel bad about it. I hate that I hurt people." The 40-year-old added, "I, for the most part, have been pretty f**king miserable and I don't ever, ever, ever want to go through what I went through again."

"And I don't ever want to be responsible or the cause for ever hurting people like that and causing that kind of s**t ever again," he continued, "I'm going to do everything in my power to never do that again and to never get lost and caught up in a situation like that."

Tom also regrets not being honest with Ariana. Asked if there's anything he would have done differently, Tom replied, "I would have gotten out of my relationship, ripped the Band-Aid off, not delayed. I think I got caught up in trying to create the perfect break-up, but it was way beyond that."

Meanwhile, Raquel previously took to social media to apologize to Ariana. She wrote on Instagram, "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana. (sic)"

Raquel also promised to reflect on her mistakes, admitting that she needed to make "healthier choices." The TV star said, "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices. (sic)"

