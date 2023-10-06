 

Jamie Foxx 'Hurt' by the Death of Actor and Longtime Friend Keith Jefferson

Jamie Foxx 'Hurt' by the Death of Actor and Longtime Friend Keith Jefferson
Instagram
Celebrity

Keith, who was an actor, producer, voiceover artist and personal acting coach, appeared in some of Jamie's movies like 'Django Unchained', 'Day Shift', as well as 'The Burial'.

  • Oct 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jamie Foxx is mourning the death of fellow actor Keith Jefferson. The "Django Unchained" star said he feels "hurt" upon learning of his longtime friend's passing.

Making use of Instagram on Thursday, October 5, the 55-year-old unleashed a photo of him and his late pal. "this one hurts," he began his caption. "Keith, you've been nothing but absolute grace, your whole life your heart is pure your love is immeasurable you were an amazing soul."

"We will all miss you dearly," the Academy Award winner continued. "It's gonna take a long time for this to heal. Goodbye, my friend. I love you."

  Editors' Pick

Jamie penned another tribute to Keith by sharing a picture of the two posing in front of what appeared to be a private jet. "Everything hurts right now having a hard time looking through these pictures reliving the memories of us having a great time going to miss you man gonna miss you," he lamented.

"every since we met back in college, you have been in incredible soul God rest," the "Day Shift" leading man went on noting. He then concluded, "NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD HAVE TO SEE THE WORDS ABOUT MY FRIEND RIP @keith.jefferson Keith."

According to his website, Keith was an actor, producer, voiceover artist and personal acting coach "for those serious about advancing their careers." IMDB, meanwhile, stated that Keith was an exceptional athlete, competing in football, basketball and track when he attended Eisenhower High School.

Keith received a BFA in musical theatre from US International University/Performing Arts in San Diego, and then an MFA in Acting from The University of Arizona in Tucson. He was credited with roles in Quentin Tarantino's 2012 movie "Django Unchained", "Day Shift", as well as Jamie's new movie, "The Burial".

You can share this post!

You might also like

Paris Hilton Gets Her Own Scripted TV Series

Tom Sandoval Regrets Not Being Honest With Ex Ariana Madix

Related Posts
Jamie Foxx's Alleged Intent on Marrying Alyce Huckstepp 'Freaking' His Friends Out

Jamie Foxx's Alleged Intent on Marrying Alyce Huckstepp 'Freaking' His Friends Out

Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp's Romance 'Going Really Well'

Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp's Romance 'Going Really Well'

Jamie Foxx Shares Touching Tribute to Late Sister With Down Syndrome

Jamie Foxx Shares Touching Tribute to Late Sister With Down Syndrome

Jamie Foxx Spotted Holding Hands With Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp on Cabo Vacation

Jamie Foxx Spotted Holding Hands With Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp on Cabo Vacation

Latest News
Kanye West Snaps at Nail Tech for 'Hurting' His Toes During Pedicure
  • Oct 06, 2023

Kanye West Snaps at Nail Tech for 'Hurting' His Toes During Pedicure

Tom Sandoval Regrets Not Being Honest With Ex Ariana Madix
  • Oct 06, 2023

Tom Sandoval Regrets Not Being Honest With Ex Ariana Madix

NFL Allegedly Does This to Woo Taylor Swift for Future Super Bowl Halftime Show
  • Oct 06, 2023

NFL Allegedly Does This to Woo Taylor Swift for Future Super Bowl Halftime Show

Tristan Thompson Exposed as a Deadbeat Dad by Baby Mama's Sister After Kim Kardashian Praised Him
  • Oct 06, 2023

Tristan Thompson Exposed as a Deadbeat Dad by Baby Mama's Sister After Kim Kardashian Praised Him

David Beckham Presses Wife Victoria to 'Be Honest' Regarding Her 'Working-Class' Remarks
  • Oct 06, 2023

David Beckham Presses Wife Victoria to 'Be Honest' Regarding Her 'Working-Class' Remarks

Paris Hilton Gets Her Own Scripted TV Series
  • Oct 06, 2023

Paris Hilton Gets Her Own Scripted TV Series

Most Read
Matthew McConaughey Insists Wife 'Wasn't Wounded' Despite His Mom Calling Her Wrong Names
Celebrity

Matthew McConaughey Insists Wife 'Wasn't Wounded' Despite His Mom Calling Her Wrong Names

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Divorce Due to Demanding Work Schedules

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Divorce Due to Demanding Work Schedules

Sexyy Red Leaves People Disgusted After Leaking Her Own Explicit Footage

Sexyy Red Leaves People Disgusted After Leaking Her Own Explicit Footage

Lil Meech Sparks Dating Rumors With XXXTentaction's Ex-GF

Lil Meech Sparks Dating Rumors With XXXTentaction's Ex-GF

Selena Gomez Blames Justin Bieber Split for Her Social Media Blackout

Selena Gomez Blames Justin Bieber Split for Her Social Media Blackout

Sexyy Red Shows Love for Donald Trump, Wants Him Back to Office

Sexyy Red Shows Love for Donald Trump, Wants Him Back to Office

Kylie Jenner Leaves Jordyn Woods Feeling 'Snubbed' for Skipping Her Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner Leaves Jordyn Woods Feeling 'Snubbed' for Skipping Her Birthday Party

Olivia Rodrigo Rocks Skimpy Red Tank Top in New Sultry Selfie

Olivia Rodrigo Rocks Skimpy Red Tank Top in New Sultry Selfie

Krayzie Bone Shares Pic From Hospital Bed After Fighting for His Life for '9 Days Straight'

Krayzie Bone Shares Pic From Hospital Bed After Fighting for His Life for '9 Days Straight'