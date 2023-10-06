Jamie Foxx 'Hurt' by the Death of Actor and Longtime Friend Keith Jefferson

Instagram Celebrity

Keith, who was an actor, producer, voiceover artist and personal acting coach, appeared in some of Jamie's movies like 'Django Unchained', 'Day Shift', as well as 'The Burial'.

AceShowbiz - Jamie Foxx is mourning the death of fellow actor Keith Jefferson. The "Django Unchained" star said he feels "hurt" upon learning of his longtime friend's passing.

Making use of Instagram on Thursday, October 5, the 55-year-old unleashed a photo of him and his late pal. "this one hurts," he began his caption. "Keith, you've been nothing but absolute grace, your whole life your heart is pure your love is immeasurable you were an amazing soul."

"We will all miss you dearly," the Academy Award winner continued. "It's gonna take a long time for this to heal. Goodbye, my friend. I love you."

Jamie penned another tribute to Keith by sharing a picture of the two posing in front of what appeared to be a private jet. "Everything hurts right now having a hard time looking through these pictures reliving the memories of us having a great time going to miss you man gonna miss you," he lamented.

"every since we met back in college, you have been in incredible soul God rest," the "Day Shift" leading man went on noting. He then concluded, "NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD HAVE TO SEE THE WORDS ABOUT MY FRIEND RIP @keith.jefferson Keith."

According to his website, Keith was an actor, producer, voiceover artist and personal acting coach "for those serious about advancing their careers." IMDB, meanwhile, stated that Keith was an exceptional athlete, competing in football, basketball and track when he attended Eisenhower High School.

Keith received a BFA in musical theatre from US International University/Performing Arts in San Diego, and then an MFA in Acting from The University of Arizona in Tucson. He was credited with roles in Quentin Tarantino's 2012 movie "Django Unchained", "Day Shift", as well as Jamie's new movie, "The Burial".

