Sophia Bush Gushes Over Ashlyn Harris for Being 'Absolutely Magic Momma' on Mother's Day

While celebrating the special day, the former 'One Tree Hill' star pays heartfelt tribute to mothers in her life as she showers the retired soccer player with praise.

May 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Sophia Bush could not help but shower Ashlyn Harris with praise on Mother's Day. The former "One Tree Hill" star gushed over the retired soccer player for being an "absolutely magic momma" on the special day.

On Sunday, May 12, the 41-year-old actress paid a heartfelt tribute to mothers in her life as she celebrated Mother's Day on her social media page. Among those whom she mentioned was the 38-year-old athlete.

Making use of Instagram Story, Sophia uploaded a photo capturing Ashlyn with the former soccer star's daughter named Sloane Phillips Krieger-Harris. In the snap, it could be seen that Ashlyn was about to embrace her daughter, who looked chic in a lilac dress. While the young child's face was not shown, Ashlyn looked in good spirits as she flashed her radiant big smile.

Ashlyn was sporting a casual ensemble, consisting of a short-sleeved black top, a pair of long blue denim pants and a black hat. To match her 3-year-old daughter, whom she shares with her former wife Ali Krieger, she put on a lilac outer that came with colorful embellishments all over it.

Over the heartwarming picture of the mother and daughter duo, Sophia wrote, "And of course to you, you absolutely magic momma." The "John Tucker Must Die" actress also let out a pink heart with sparkles emoji.

That same day, Sophia also shared a tribute to her mother on the same social media platform. She penned, "I am having a quiet moment during a break in Sunday's filming schedule, sitting in a corner thinking about how overwhelmingly beautiful it is to see so many of the women I love become mothers. To love them, and their children, so much. I hope you all know how breathtakingly magical you are."

The heartfelt tribute came less than one month after Sophia confirmed her relationship with Ashlyn. On April 27, the two were not shy to share a kiss when hitting the red carpet at the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Sophia and Ashlyn's dating rumors surfaced two months after the actress filed for divorce from Grant Hughes following 13 months of marriage. Previously, she was married to her former "One Tree Hill" co-star Chad Michael Murray which only lasted for five months.

As for Ashlyn, she married fellow soccer pro Ali in 2019 after dating since 2010. They adopted Sloane in 2021 and a son, Ocean Maeve Krieger-Harris, in 2022. On September 19, 2023, Ashlyn filed for divorce from Ali.